en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

UAH Chargers Off the Court: Making a Difference with Sleep in Heavenly Peace

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:21 am EST
UAH Chargers Off the Court: Making a Difference with Sleep in Heavenly Peace

The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) basketball team, widely known as the Chargers, recently traded their basketballs for hammers and drills. Engaging in a community service project with Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a national organization committed to providing beds for underprivileged children, the UAH Chargers proved that their commitment extends beyond the boundaries of the basketball court.

Building Beds, Building Bonds

The Chargers, in coordination with Sleep in Heavenly Peace, constructed approximately 25 beds to cater to local children in the Tennessee Valley who would otherwise be sleeping on the floor. The players, usually seen dribbling and shooting on the court, were seen sanding wood, drilling, staining, and branding beds. Their efforts were aimed at creating a comfortable and safe sleeping space for children who lack such basic amenities.

A Game Beyond the Court

Despite a demanding basketball season, the Chargers took time to give back to their community. Emphasizing the importance of recognizing that life is bigger than the game they play, the players demonstrated their commitment to community service. Among them were UAH redshirt junior forward Tanner Shulman and UAH sophomore guard Bellah Machen. Both players expressed the value of their community service efforts and the perspective it imbued in them.

Community Service – A Lesson in Gratitude

Shulman and Machen highlighted the significance of gratitude and the impact of their efforts on the lives of children. Their contributions, they believe, extend beyond the tangible beds to the intangible feelings of safety, comfort, and care that these beds provide to the children. The experience, they shared, helped them understand the importance of giving, the joy of helping, and the value of gratitude.

The UAH Chargers will resume their season on Saturday with a game against Auburn Montgomery, their spirits fortified with the satisfaction of making a difference in their community.

0
Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
14 seconds ago
Harsh Jain's Meteoric Rise in Entrepreneurship and a Luxurious Life Near Antilia
Harsh Jain, son of Anand Jain and founder of the fantasy sports platform Dream 11, has carved a niche for himself in the Indian entrepreneurial landscape. His company, valued at a staggering Rs 65,000 crore, stands as a testament to his business acumen and relentless ambition. Dream 11, a platform adored by cricket enthusiasts across
Harsh Jain's Meteoric Rise in Entrepreneurship and a Luxurious Life Near Antilia
Thrilling Victories in RDC Republic Football Cup: A Weekend of Intense Soccer
1 min ago
Thrilling Victories in RDC Republic Football Cup: A Weekend of Intense Soccer
Arsenal's Players in Dubai for Training as Loaned Players Perform Over Weekend
5 mins ago
Arsenal's Players in Dubai for Training as Loaned Players Perform Over Weekend
Ipswich Town Overcomes Adversity to Secure Victory: A Tale of Resilience and Triumph
29 seconds ago
Ipswich Town Overcomes Adversity to Secure Victory: A Tale of Resilience and Triumph
FC Bayern Munich Seals Partnership with Crypto Trading Platform Bitpanda
49 seconds ago
FC Bayern Munich Seals Partnership with Crypto Trading Platform Bitpanda
Guyana Defence Force Women's Football Team Reigns Supreme in 1st Division League
52 seconds ago
Guyana Defence Force Women's Football Team Reigns Supreme in 1st Division League
Latest Headlines
World News
Harsh Jain's Meteoric Rise in Entrepreneurship and a Luxurious Life Near Antilia
15 seconds
Harsh Jain's Meteoric Rise in Entrepreneurship and a Luxurious Life Near Antilia
Ipswich Town Overcomes Adversity to Secure Victory: A Tale of Resilience and Triumph
30 seconds
Ipswich Town Overcomes Adversity to Secure Victory: A Tale of Resilience and Triumph
FC Bayern Munich Seals Partnership with Crypto Trading Platform Bitpanda
50 seconds
FC Bayern Munich Seals Partnership with Crypto Trading Platform Bitpanda
Guyana Defence Force Women's Football Team Reigns Supreme in 1st Division League
53 seconds
Guyana Defence Force Women's Football Team Reigns Supreme in 1st Division League
Opposition Leader Norton Reshuffles Shadow Cabinet Ahead of 2024 National Budget Reading
1 min
Opposition Leader Norton Reshuffles Shadow Cabinet Ahead of 2024 National Budget Reading
Graham Richardson Defends PM Albanese's Overseas Trips Amidst Criticism
1 min
Graham Richardson Defends PM Albanese's Overseas Trips Amidst Criticism
Thrilling Victories in RDC Republic Football Cup: A Weekend of Intense Soccer
1 min
Thrilling Victories in RDC Republic Football Cup: A Weekend of Intense Soccer
Iowa Brown and Black Forum Cancelled for Lack of Republican Participation
2 mins
Iowa Brown and Black Forum Cancelled for Lack of Republican Participation
Predicting 2024: Major Economic and Political Trends Explored by Ruchir Sharma and Prannoy Roy
4 mins
Predicting 2024: Major Economic and Political Trends Explored by Ruchir Sharma and Prannoy Roy
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
38 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app