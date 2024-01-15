UAH Chargers Off the Court: Making a Difference with Sleep in Heavenly Peace

The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) basketball team, widely known as the Chargers, recently traded their basketballs for hammers and drills. Engaging in a community service project with Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a national organization committed to providing beds for underprivileged children, the UAH Chargers proved that their commitment extends beyond the boundaries of the basketball court.

Building Beds, Building Bonds

The Chargers, in coordination with Sleep in Heavenly Peace, constructed approximately 25 beds to cater to local children in the Tennessee Valley who would otherwise be sleeping on the floor. The players, usually seen dribbling and shooting on the court, were seen sanding wood, drilling, staining, and branding beds. Their efforts were aimed at creating a comfortable and safe sleeping space for children who lack such basic amenities.

A Game Beyond the Court

Despite a demanding basketball season, the Chargers took time to give back to their community. Emphasizing the importance of recognizing that life is bigger than the game they play, the players demonstrated their commitment to community service. Among them were UAH redshirt junior forward Tanner Shulman and UAH sophomore guard Bellah Machen. Both players expressed the value of their community service efforts and the perspective it imbued in them.

Community Service – A Lesson in Gratitude

Shulman and Machen highlighted the significance of gratitude and the impact of their efforts on the lives of children. Their contributions, they believe, extend beyond the tangible beds to the intangible feelings of safety, comfort, and care that these beds provide to the children. The experience, they shared, helped them understand the importance of giving, the joy of helping, and the value of gratitude.

The UAH Chargers will resume their season on Saturday with a game against Auburn Montgomery, their spirits fortified with the satisfaction of making a difference in their community.