Asia

UAE Triumphs Over Hong Kong in AFC Asian Cup 2023 Opener

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:46 pm EST
UAE Triumphs Over Hong Kong in AFC Asian Cup 2023 Opener

At the helm of an electrifying start to the AFC Asian Cup 2023, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) football team displayed a stellar performance against Hong Kong, securing a 3-1 victory in the Group C match. The game unfolded at the iconic Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan city, a stone’s throw away from the vibrant city of Doha.

UAE Makes a Strong Start

The UAE, reminiscent of their golden run in 1996, took the early lead in the 34th minute of the match. This was achieved through a penalty expertly converted by Sultan Adili Alamiri, a pivotal player in the UAE team. Despite Hong Kong’s spirited response in the second half, the UAE managed to maintain their dominance throughout the game.

Hong Kong’s Resilient Response

The second half of the match witnessed a quick retaliation from Hong Kong. Philip Chan Siu Kwan managed to level the score with an equalizing goal in the 49th minute. This was a significant moment, marking Hong Kong’s first Asian Cup match in over half a century.

Match Highlights

The UAE demonstrated their command over the game with an impressive 72% ball possession, along with over 19 shots at the goal. Two of the UAE’s goals resulted from VAR-ruled penalties, while a late goal from Hong Kong was disallowed after a referee review, adding another layer of drama to the match. The UAE’s lowest-ranked side began their campaign with a robust performance, reinstating their lead almost instantly after Hong Kong managed to level the score.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

