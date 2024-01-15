UAE to Make Historic Debut in Youth Olympic Winter Games

In a landmark development, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is set to participate in the 4th Youth Olympic Winter Games, becoming the first Gulf nation to do so. Scheduled to take place from January 19 to February 1, 2024, in South Korea's Gangwon Province, the event will witness the participation of 1900 athletes from 80 National Olympic Committees. The UAE will be represented by young athletes in the 15-18 age group, including snowboarder Amina Al Mehairi and alpine skier Alex Striedger.

Path to the Olympics

The Emirati athletes secured their qualification spots after competing in events such as the UAE Championship at Ski Dubai and various competitions across Europe. Their journey included participation in developmental camps at several snow resorts in Switzerland, Austria, France, and New Zealand. Notably, their performance at the FIS Junior World Ski Championships in New Zealand played a crucial role in their qualification for the Gangwon Olympics.

Symbol of Progress

Underscoring the significance of the Emirati athletes' participation, Fares Al Mutawa, Secretary General of the UAE National Olympic Committee, described it as a testament to the progress of the UAE's Olympic movement. Hamel Ahmed Al Qubaisi, Vice President of the UAE Winter Sports Federation, lauded the achievement, highlighting the role of the UAE's participation in preparing for future international sporting events, including the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

Sustainability at the Forefront

The Gangwon 2024 Games will leverage facilities from the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games, reflecting a sustainable approach to organising global sporting events. This move allows the participating athletes to compete in venues previously graced by Olympic athletes, adding to the prestige and excitement of the event.

In other news, the International Ice Hockey Federation has temporarily restricted the Israeli National Team's participation in IIHF Championships due to safety and security concerns. This decision currently affects the team's participation in the 2024 IIHF Ice Hockey U-20 World Championship Division III Group B. Importantly, this decision is not a sanction against the Israeli Federation and does not affect their status as a full member in good standing with the IIHF. The IIHF Council will reassess the safety situation associated with future Championships in which Israel is scheduled to participate.