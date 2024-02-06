UAE SWAT Challenge 2024: Tower Event Winners Revealed

Day four of the UAE SWAT Challenge 2024 ended on a high note with the thrilling Tower Event. Teams from across 41 countries showcased their exceptional abilities in conquering height obstacles swiftly and with precision. The event proved to be a testament to the teams' speed, agility, and tactical prowess.

Intense Competition and Remarkable Performances

At the end of the intense competition, three teams outperformed the rest, setting records and achieving the highest scores. Russia's AKHMAT team clinched the top spot with 72 points and an impressive completion time of 02:45.89. Kyrgyzstan's Department of Special Force KALKAN secured the second position with 71 points and a time of 02:51.14. Kazakhstan's SARDAR team, with their equally commendable performance, finished third by scoring 70 points and a time of 02:57.81.

Triumph and Honor in the UAE SWAT Challenge 2024

The winners were celebrated in a prestigious ceremony graced by the presence of Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Adam Kadyrov, and other high-ranking officials. The event's sponsors and partners also attended the ceremony, which not only honored the teams' achievements but also the high level of competition displayed throughout the event.

Enhancing Operational Capabilities and Strengthening Partnerships

Organized annually by the Dubai Police, the UAE SWAT Challenge aims to enhance operational capabilities and foster international partnerships among tactical law enforcement agencies. The Officer Rescue competition, another highlight of the challenge, concluded with Kazakhstan’s SUNKAR securing first place, Kazakhstan’s SARDAR in second, and Türkiye’s POLIS OZEL HAREKAT TEAM A in third. This event showcased the teams' outstanding coordination, strategic prowess, and unwavering commitment to the core values of SWAT operations.