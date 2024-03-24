UAAP Volleyball Shocker: NU Lady Bulldogs Halt UST Golden Tigresses' Unbeaten Streak

MANILA – In a thrilling encounter at the Araneta Coliseum, the National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs ended the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Golden Tigresses' unbeaten run in the UAAP Season 86 women's volleyball tournament. The high-stakes match, which took place on Sunday, saw the Lady Bulldogs bounce back after a first-set loss to claim victory over the erstwhile undefeated Golden Tigresses, marking a pivotal moment in the season.

Momentum Shift

Despite a rocky start that saw them lose the first set 23-25, the NU Lady Bulldogs, led by former UAAP Most Valuable Player Bella Belen, rallied in the subsequent sets to secure a 25-17, 25-21, 25-20 victory. Belen's stellar performance, comprising 24 points from 21 attacks, two blocks, and an ace, alongside 11 excellent digs, was instrumental in NU's comeback. Vange Alinsug's contribution of 18 points further boosted the team's morale and performance on the court.

Implications for the Standings

UST's loss, their first in the season after an 8-0 start, does not dethrone them from the top of the league standings, but it does bring them closer to the chasing pack. The NU Lady Bulldogs' triumph elevates their record to 7-2, positioning them as serious contenders for the title. This match not only halted UST's winning streak but also intensified the competition, making the race for the championship more unpredictable.

Looking Ahead

The aftermath of this game sets the stage for an enthralling continuation of the UAAP Season 86 women's volleyball tournament. Both teams, having showcased their strengths and vulnerabilities, will look to build on this experience for the remaining matches. For NU, this victory is a confidence booster and a testament to their resilience and tactical acumen. UST, on the other hand, will aim to bounce back stronger, with their sights still set on the championship.

This remarkable match not only redefines the landscape of the tournament but also highlights the unpredictability and competitive spirit of collegiate volleyball. As the season progresses, fans and analysts alike will keenly watch how each team adapts and strives for glory in the highly competitive UAAP women's volleyball tournament.