Sports

U.S. National Team Players Zack Steffen and Djordje Mihailovic to Join Colorado Rapids

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:48 pm EST
U.S. National Team Players Zack Steffen and Djordje Mihailovic to Join Colorado Rapids

The U.S. men’s national team players, Zack Steffen and Djordje Mihailovic, are poised for a seismic shift, moving their talents to the Colorado Rapids. Zack Steffen, once a stalwart at Manchester City and having loan spells with Fortuna Dusseldorf and Middlesbrough, has agreed to a three-year commitment to the Rapids. His portfolio boasts of 21 appearances for Manchester City and a commendable performance at Middlesbrough with 45 appearances and 10 clean sheets last season. However, a recent knee injury has put a temporary halt to his career since the summer. With 29 caps for the USMNT, Steffen is anticipated to become the Rapids’ first-choice goalkeeper, succeeding William Yarborough, who is projected to transition to the San Jose Earthquakes.

Strengthening the Core

Djordje Mihailovic, having experienced a challenging season with AZ Alkmaar in the Netherlands, has notched up a total of 501 minutes, scoring one goal and assisting another. Despite the limited action, Mihailovic has a proven track record with the Chicago Fire and CF Montreal, where he demonstrated increased productivity. With 11 USMNT caps and his participation in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup, Mihailovic’s move to the Rapids is still under negotiation.

Strategic Moves

The Colorado Rapids, having missed the MLS Cup Playoffs for the past two seasons, are likely strategizing these acquisitions to bolster their squad. The move to sign U.S. men’s national team center back Miles Robinson from Atlanta United further strengthens FC Cincinnati’s core. Robinson, with three scores across 27 appearances for the USMNT and victories of one Nations League and Gold Cup title each, is under contract with Cincinnati through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025.

Colorado’s Prospects

Potential signings of Miles Robinson, Zack Steffen, and Djordje Mihailovic are seen as part of a larger overhaul, with Chris Armas newly appointed as head coach. Colorado, having finished at the bottom of the Western Conference in 2023, is likely hoping that these acquisitions will bring about a positive change in their fortunes.

Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

