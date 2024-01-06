en English
Canada

U.S. and Canada to Kick Off T20 World Cup in Historic Cricket Rivalry

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:47 am EST
U.S. and Canada to Kick Off T20 World Cup in Historic Cricket Rivalry

In an unprecedented move, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that the United States and Canada, two nations with a rich historical cricket rivalry, will inaugurate the T20 World Cup in Dallas on June 1. This marks the first time the U.S. has co-hosted a major ICC event, a significant milestone for cricket in the country.

Hosting the T20 World Cup: A Strategic Move

The U.S. will host 16 matches across Dallas, New York, and Broward County in Florida. However, the majority of the tournament will take place in the Caribbean. This event hosting decision is an essential move to strengthen cricket’s foothold in the United States, a key market yet to be fully tapped by the sport.

Unfolding Cricket’s Oldest Rivalry

The U.S. and Canada, while not among the top-tier cricket nations, share a rivalry that dates back to the Auty Cup in 1844, making it the oldest in cricket. Canada has participated in the 50-over World Cup four times, while this T20 World Cup will mark the first foray of both nations into this format on the world stage.

A Cricketing Spectacle in the New World

The much-anticipated India vs. Pakistan match, a contest that draws worldwide attention due to the rarity of their bilateral matches and political tensions, will take place in New York on June 9. Additionally, a new 34,000-seat modular stadium in Eisenhower Park will host some of the matches, chosen over a controversial plan for Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx.

Cricket’s Growth in the U.S.

The T20 World Cup forms part of a broader initiative to grow cricket in the U.S., targeting the vast South Asian community. Recent efforts include the successful launch of Major League Cricket, and the inclusion of cricket in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, to end its century-long absence from the Games. With these developments, the U.S. is poised to become a focal point for international cricket.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

