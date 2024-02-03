Tyson Fury-Oleksandr Usyk Fight Postponed: Filip Hrgovic Ready to Step In

In a highly anticipated, yet abruptly postponed heavyweight title bout, Tyson Fury was set to face Oleksandr Usyk. The delay is due to a cut Fury sustained above his eye during sparring. This unexpected setback has paved the way for Croatian heavyweight boxer Filip Hrgovic to offer himself as a potential replacement for the fight initially scheduled on February 17.

Stepping in the Ring: Filip Hrgovic

Hrgovic, an undefeated 31-year-old fighter, boasts a record of 17-0, including 14 knockouts. He's not new to international titles, having held the IBF and WBC international titles in the past. Currently, he stands as the No.1-ranked contender by the IBF and has a history of success in amateur boxing, securing a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Hrgovic's list of victories includes formidable opponents like Zhilei Zhang and Demsey McKean.

Fury-Usyk: A Fight Postponed

The postponement of the fight with Fury has sparked ire within Usyk's camp. Egis Klimas, Usyk's manager, openly criticized Fury, accusing him of cowardice. Despite the setback, Usyk, the reigning champion since defeating Anthony Joshua in 2021, remains focused. He has successfully defended his titles twice, most recently with a knockout victory over Daniel Dubois in August.

What's Next?

The rescheduled date is yet to be announced and will depend on Fury's healing process. In the meantime, there's a possibility that Oleksandr Usyk may defend his titles against Filip Hrgovic on February 17 to fulfill his mandatory obligation with the IBF. If this happens, it could jeopardize the future Fury-Usyk fight. In response to the delay, Fury expressed disappointment and apologized to everyone involved in the event, including the fans, for the postponement caused by his injury.