Tyrone U20s Kick Off Ulster Championship Campaign Against Antrim: A Hunt for Future Stars

Tyrone's U20 football team is set to commence their Ulster Championship campaign with high hopes as they face Antrim this Saturday at Dunsilly. Under the guidance of manager Paul Devlin, the team looks to replicate their past success and capture a second provincial title in three years. With the championship adopting a round-robin format for the first time, each county is guaranteed at least four games, setting the stage for intense competition and ample opportunity for emerging talents to shine.

Building a Competitive Spirit

Devlin emphasized the importance of competing at a high level from a young age, suggesting that success in underage football often translates to superior performance in senior categories. He highlighted the challenging journey of past victories, including notable wins against counties with a strong football heritage. The experience gained from such competitions is invaluable, preparing players for future senior-level confrontations. Devlin's focus remains on fostering a competitive spirit among his players, ensuring they are battle-ready for the challenges that lie ahead.

Leadership and Experience

The team sees the return of several key players from last year's panel, including captain Michael Rafferty and vice-captain Ruairi McHugh. These seasoned athletes are expected to lead by example, both on and off the field. However, Devlin warns that their positions are not guaranteed and must be earned through hard work and dedication. The presence of experienced players, combined with fresh talent, creates a dynamic and motivated team environment, poised for success in the upcoming championship.

A Vision for the Future

Entering his seventh season as U20 boss, Devlin's passion for nurturing young talent is evident. He takes pride in witnessing former U20 players progress to senior levels, affirming the effectiveness of the development program. This year, with a new backroom team, including Omagh CBS MacRory Cup winning coach Diarmaid McNulty, the focus remains on player development. While winning titles is a goal, Devlin places greater emphasis on personal and team growth, ensuring his players are ready for the next step in their football careers. The legacy of late mentor Art McRory also serves as a driving force for Devlin, inspiring him to continue shaping the future stars of Tyrone football.