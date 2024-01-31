Tyron Woodley Calls Out UFC's Fighter Pay Structure: A Look into the Boxing vs. MMA Earnings Disparity

In a recent appearance on the MIGHTYCast Podcast, former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley took a critical stance on the UFC's payment structure for fighters. Woodley, who fought in the UFC from 2016 to 2021, shared his dissatisfaction with the organization's compensation policies. His grievances were particularly directed towards the pay parity between him and other fighters, such as Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone, who hadn't won a UFC title yet received similar compensation.

Feeling Undervalued in the UFC

Woodley also revealed that he contemplated leaving the UFC after his fight with Darren Till, feeling undervalued by the organization. He compared his circumstances to the broader challenges that African-American athletes often face in getting due recognition for their talents. This statement adds a layer of racial dynamics to the ongoing debates about fighter compensation in the UFC.

Boxing vs. MMA Earnings Disparity

After parting ways with the UFC, Woodley participated in two boxing matches with internet personality Jake Paul. During these bouts, he reportedly earned a whopping $2 million per match, a stark contrast to his highest UFC payday of $590,000. This disparity underscores the significant differences in earnings between boxing and MMA, particularly for star fighters. It seems that boxing, for all its faults, offers a more lucrative platform for athletes like Woodley.

UFC's Efforts and Criticism

The UFC, despite its popularity and revenue, has faced criticism for its pay structure. A study commissioned by the UFC in 2012 revealed that it paid a meager 18.6% of its total revenue to fighters, a percentage significantly lower than other major sports. This has led to an ongoing anti-trust lawsuit against the organization, which could potentially lead to changes in fighter compensation practices. UFC President Dana White, however, has defended the organization's pay scales, performance bonuses, and PPV cuts. As the debate continues, the disparities between UFC fighter pay and that of other sports like boxing, NFL, and NBA, remain glaring.