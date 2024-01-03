Tyrique Stevenson Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

In a display of defensive prowess, the NFL rookie cornerback for the Chicago Bears, Tyrique Stevenson, has earned himself the title of NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his exceptional performance in Week 17 against the Atlanta Falcons. Stevenson’s game statistics were compelling, with a record of five tackles, two interceptions, and four pass breakups, all contributing to the decisive 37-17 victory scored by the Bears over the Falcons.

Impressive Start to Professional Career

Handpicked in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Stevenson has made an indelible mark at the onset of his professional career. Starting in all 15 games he has played so far, he has matched the team-high with four interceptions and outperformed all other Chicago defenders with his 15 pass breakups.

Bears’ Defensive Powerhouse

This award marks Stevenson’s maiden NFC Defensive Player of the Week honor and represents the second time a Bears player has bagged a player of the week award this season. The previous accolade was won by wide receiver DJ Moore, who was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 5.

Noteworthy Performances

Stevenson’s recent performances have been particularly impressive; data from Pro Football Focus suggests that since Week 15, he has been targeted 22 times. These resulted in three interceptions, four forced incompletions, and a meager passer rating of 47.7 allowed, underscoring his defensive competence.

Stevenson’s aggressive play and consistent improvement throughout the season have earned him recognition, and he is the first Bears player to earn the Defensive Player of the Week honors since 2018. As he embarks on his professional journey, his performance continues to solidify his place amongst the league’s emerging defensive stars.