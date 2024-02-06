Tyrese Maxey, Former Kentucky Star, to Participate in NBA 3-Point Contest

Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard and former Kentucky Wildcats basketball star, Tyrese Maxey, has announced his participation in the NBA 3-Point Contest during the NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis. This comes on the heels of his first-ever selection for the NBA All-Star Game, a notable accomplishment in his rising career.

A Season of Success

2023-24 has been a standout season for Maxey. He has been averaging an impressive 25.9 points and 6.4 assists per game. His shooting prowess has been particularly highlighted, with a 38% shooting rate from the three-point range, maintaining his strong career average of 40%. This season also saw Maxey make a personal record by scoring a career-high 51 points in a game against the Utah Jazz.

Joining a Star-Studded Lineup

Maxey's participation in the 3-Point Contest sees him join a star-studded lineup that includes notable players such as Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, and Lauri Markkanen. He is the first Philadelphia 76er to participate in the contest since Kyle Korver in 2005, marking a significant moment for the franchise.

Looking Forward to the 3-Point Contest

The NBA 3-Point Contest is scheduled to take place on February 17th, with Maxey expected to be a strong contender for the title. His participation is keenly anticipated, not just by NBA fans, but also by the Kentucky basketball community, reflecting his status as a significant player in the league and his strong ties to his alma mater.