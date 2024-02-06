Type-66 Hoon: A Tribute to Ken Block in Cyberpunk 2077

In a stunning tribute to the late professional rally driver Ken Block, CD Projekt Red has unveiled a new vehicle in the Cyberpunk 2077 universe, the Type-66 Hoon. This addition is part of the game's 2.0 update and the Phantom Liberty expansion, which ushers in a plethora of enhancements including a new skill system, a higher level cap, and vehicle combat, along with an array of new weapons and cars.

The Ken Block Tribute: Type-66 Hoon

Notable for its high acceleration, speed, endurance, and built-in weapons system, the Type-66 Hoon car, also known as the Ken Block car, is a significant addition to the game's expansive fleet. To add this automotive marvel to their list of owned vehicles, players must embark on a quest aptly named 'I'm in Love with My Car.'

Acquiring the Type-66 Hoon

Players need to navigate north of Watson to an area teeming with warehouses near the Badlands. Once at the second warehouse, the hunt for the keys ensues, which are cleverly hidden in a trash pile. Upon locating the keys, players can then claim the car, effectively adding it to their garage.

Beyond the Car: Rewards and Features

Acquiring the Ken Block car is not just about the vehicle. Players will also receive in-game rewards such as Eddies, a Health Booster, and a unique pistol. The Type-66 Hoon's built-in machine guns can be activated and fired using specific controls on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, providing a thrilling and immersive gaming experience.

CD Projekt Red's homage to Ken Block in the form of the Type-66 Hoon car is a significant and unique addition to Cyberpunk 2077. It allows players to experience a part of Block's legacy within the game's universe, showcasing the developers' attention to detail and commitment to enriching the gaming experience.