Tyler Tanner: High School Basketball Prodigy Scores 51 Points in a Game

Tyler Tanner, the prodigious high school basketball player from Brentwood Academy, has notched up a staggering 51 points in just three quarters in a game against CPA. This monumental feat propelled his team to a resounding 91-58 victory. Tanner's performance is not an isolated incident but a testament to his illustrious career marked by his unwavering positivity and multifaceted playing style encompassing scoring, passing, ball-handling, and stealing.

Blankston's Words of Praise

Andy Blankston, Brentwood Academy's coach, applauds Tanner's persistent positivity and the transformative impact it has on the game. Tanner's leadership has been instrumental in steering his team to a Division II-AAA state title and earning himself the coveted title of Gatorade Tennessee Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

Hitting Milestones

Even with his senior year not yet concluded, Tanner has already crossed the 2,000 career points threshold, positioning him alongside NBA first-round draft picks and Brentwood Academy alumni, Brandan Wright and Darius Garland.

Future at Vanderbilt University

Tanner has pledged to continue his basketball journey at Vanderbilt University next season, cherishing the prospect of competing in the SEC and receiving a high-quality education. His decision to join the team was significantly influenced by his close ties with Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse. As Tanner anticipates his college basketball journey, his immediate objective remains steadfast– to clinch another state championship with Brentwood Academy.