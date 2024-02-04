Tyler Payne Seizes First Divisional Title at 4A Divisional A Tournament

In a riveting display of determination and skill, Tyler Payne, a wrestler hailing from Green Canyon High School, claimed his first divisional title at the 4A Divisional A tournament. The event, hosted by Payne's own school, witnessed the young athlete's triumphant victory in the 157-pound weight class—a feat that eluded him in the past two seasons.

Unique Occurrence in Cache Valley

What sets this tournament apart is the performance of eight wrestlers from distinct schools across Cache Valley. These schools, namely Green Canyon, Mountain Crest, Ridgeline, Logan, and Sky View, saw their respective athletes winning their weight classes. It's not often that all five local programs compete in the same division, marking this event as a unique occurrence.

Payne's Domination and the Camaraderie

Payne's dominance was utterly evident in his final match against Payson's Barrick Beals. He took a decisive lead with a 15-0 technical fall, showcasing his prowess to the full. Beyond the competition, the tournament also shone a light on the camaraderie among the local wrestling community. Over time, several athletes have built rivalries, transforming these encounters into a series of thrilling narratives.

Payson Emerges as Top Team

Despite dropping down from 5A, Payson High School emerged as the tournament's top team, accumulating a significant 448.5 points, notably ahead of Timpanogos and Mountain Crest. However, Cache Valley was not left far behind. Lincoln Lofthouse, Tanner Tolman, Bridger Thalman, Kruz Allred, Jack Semadeni, Payton Redd, and Will Wheatley, all from Cache Valley, emerged as individual champions in their classes. Each of these athletes overcame formidable opponents, some of whom were familiar rivals.

Stepping Stone for 4A State Championships

Furthermore, six local wrestlers secured third place in their weight classes, making the tournament a precursor to the 4A State Championships. Ridgeline led the way in sending the most number of athletes from Cache Valley, closely followed by Mountain Crest. In total, several athletes from each participating school have qualified for the state championships, setting the stage for an even more intense competition.