Tyler Payne Continues Family Legacy, Commits to BYU Football

In a move that strengthens familial ties with Brigham Young University (BYU) and adds a promising player to their ranks, Tyler Payne, son of legendary BYU kicker Matt Payne, has pledged his commitment to BYU's football program. This high school linebacker from Weber High and three-star prospect, as rated by 247 Sports, stands as the first commitment to BYU's 2025 recruiting class.
A Legacy Continued
Tyler Payne's connection to BYU is more than just a collegiate choice; it is a continuation of a family legacy. His father, Matt Payne, carved his name into BYU lore as a standout kicker in the early 2000s. Now, the younger Payne is poised to make his mark in a different position on the field.
An Impressive Prospect
At a commanding 6-foot-2 and a solid 210 pounds, Payne is a force to be reckoned with on the football field. His high school record speaks volumes about his abilities and potential, with a tally of 115 tackles, five sacks, and two interceptions in his last season. Not just a defensive powerhouse, Payne has also shown his versatility by contributing offensively, catching 13 passes for 141 yards and scoring two touchdowns.
Choosing BYU
Payne's commitment to BYU was not a foregone conclusion. He held scholarship offers from BYU and Utah Tech and had visited other prestigious universities including USC and Washington. Yet, he chose to play for BYU, announcing his commitment via social media on a Saturday morning. This decision represents not only a personal choice but also an endorsement of BYU's football program.