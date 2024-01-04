Tyler McKinley Excels in High School Campaign, Commits to Bearcats

Tyler McKinley, Winton Woods High School’s towering 6-foot-9 basketball player, is making significant strides in his final high school campaign. McKinley, who has pledged his collegiate future to the University of Cincinnati Bearcats, is currently leading his team, the Warriors, to the forefront of the Eastern Cincinnati Conference.

McKinley’s Unselfish Play and Future with the Bearcats

Known for his unselfish play, McKinley is lauded by his coach, Mike Pilgrim, for his contribution to the team beyond scoring. The talented player’s commitment to the Bearcats is not an isolated event. The team also secured the commitment of Tyler Betsey, another top 100 player. The 6-foot-8 shooter signed with the Bearcats alongside McKinley on November 9, bolstering the team’s future prospects.

McKinley’s Performance and Ranking

McKinley, who is currently ranked No. 67 and a four-star signee by 247Sports, has a history of impressive performances. One of his standout achievements was being named Offensive Player of the Year during his sophomore season. The current season sees him leading in rebounds, shooting percentage, and assists, and coming in second in scoring in the ECC.

Bearcats’ Future Prospects

Several prominent programs, including Alabama, Auburn, and Michigan State, showed interest in both McKinley and Betsey. However, their commitment to the Bearcats speaks volumes about the team’s prospects. The Bearcats are anticipating a season of energy and chemistry with their new recruits, including another top 100 recruit, Rayvon Griffith, for the 2024-25 season. While the Bearcats’ history of top recruits includes five-star signees like Lance Stephenson and Jermaine Lawrence, not all highly rated recruits have translated into professional success.

