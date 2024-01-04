en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Tyler McKinley Excels in High School Campaign, Commits to Bearcats

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:32 pm EST
Tyler McKinley Excels in High School Campaign, Commits to Bearcats

Tyler McKinley, Winton Woods High School’s towering 6-foot-9 basketball player, is making significant strides in his final high school campaign. McKinley, who has pledged his collegiate future to the University of Cincinnati Bearcats, is currently leading his team, the Warriors, to the forefront of the Eastern Cincinnati Conference.

McKinley’s Unselfish Play and Future with the Bearcats

Known for his unselfish play, McKinley is lauded by his coach, Mike Pilgrim, for his contribution to the team beyond scoring. The talented player’s commitment to the Bearcats is not an isolated event. The team also secured the commitment of Tyler Betsey, another top 100 player. The 6-foot-8 shooter signed with the Bearcats alongside McKinley on November 9, bolstering the team’s future prospects.

McKinley’s Performance and Ranking

McKinley, who is currently ranked No. 67 and a four-star signee by 247Sports, has a history of impressive performances. One of his standout achievements was being named Offensive Player of the Year during his sophomore season. The current season sees him leading in rebounds, shooting percentage, and assists, and coming in second in scoring in the ECC.

Bearcats’ Future Prospects

Several prominent programs, including Alabama, Auburn, and Michigan State, showed interest in both McKinley and Betsey. However, their commitment to the Bearcats speaks volumes about the team’s prospects. The Bearcats are anticipating a season of energy and chemistry with their new recruits, including another top 100 recruit, Rayvon Griffith, for the 2024-25 season. While the Bearcats’ history of top recruits includes five-star signees like Lance Stephenson and Jermaine Lawrence, not all highly rated recruits have translated into professional success.

In other news, the Bearcats recently secured a 56-44 victory on the road at North Platte. Kelsey Hatcher led the charge with a career-high 24 points, hitting seven three-pointers. Despite Hatcher’s late-game injury, Kearney’s balanced scoring and strong defense helped them maintain the lead, with freshman Libby Province making key free throws to secure the win. The Bearcats, now 5-4 for the season, are preparing for their next game against Grand Island.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
2 mins ago
Rashid Shaheed: From Undrafted Player to Pro Bowl Starter
In a season full of vigorous competition and electrifying performances, New Orleans Saints’ wide receiver Rashid Shaheed stands out, making a mark with his stellar on-field skills. This undrafted player from Weber State has earned his place on the NFC’s starting return specialist roster for the 2024 Pro Bowl, the only one from the Saints
Rashid Shaheed: From Undrafted Player to Pro Bowl Starter
Rudder Girls' Basketball Team Triumphs Over Magnolia in Overtime Clash
4 mins ago
Rudder Girls' Basketball Team Triumphs Over Magnolia in Overtime Clash
Gus Miller: SDSU's Junior Center Clinches 2023 Rimington Award
4 mins ago
Gus Miller: SDSU's Junior Center Clinches 2023 Rimington Award
Three Pittsburgh Steelers Selected for NFL 2024 Pro Bowl Games
2 mins ago
Three Pittsburgh Steelers Selected for NFL 2024 Pro Bowl Games
Habersham Central and Buford Girls' Basketball Teams Clinch Victories
3 mins ago
Habersham Central and Buford Girls' Basketball Teams Clinch Victories
Jelena Ostapenko Dedicates Brisbane Win to Late Father on His Death Anniversary
4 mins ago
Jelena Ostapenko Dedicates Brisbane Win to Late Father on His Death Anniversary
Latest Headlines
World News
South Dakota's 99th Legislature: Navigating Towards a Novel Future
37 seconds
South Dakota's 99th Legislature: Navigating Towards a Novel Future
Pragya Singh Thakur Balances Judicial Process and Party Directives Amid Controversies
1 min
Pragya Singh Thakur Balances Judicial Process and Party Directives Amid Controversies
Lucy Hale Marks Two Years of Sobriety, Reflects on Personal Journey
1 min
Lucy Hale Marks Two Years of Sobriety, Reflects on Personal Journey
Clark County School Board Elections: Garcia Morales Re-elected as President
2 mins
Clark County School Board Elections: Garcia Morales Re-elected as President
Rashid Shaheed: From Undrafted Player to Pro Bowl Starter
2 mins
Rashid Shaheed: From Undrafted Player to Pro Bowl Starter
Three Pittsburgh Steelers Selected for NFL 2024 Pro Bowl Games
2 mins
Three Pittsburgh Steelers Selected for NFL 2024 Pro Bowl Games
Three Signs Your Child Needs a Doctor: Insights from Mayo Clinic's Dr. Angela Mattke
2 mins
Three Signs Your Child Needs a Doctor: Insights from Mayo Clinic's Dr. Angela Mattke
Habersham Central and Buford Girls' Basketball Teams Clinch Victories
3 mins
Habersham Central and Buford Girls' Basketball Teams Clinch Victories
Jelena Ostapenko Dedicates Brisbane Win to Late Father on His Death Anniversary
4 mins
Jelena Ostapenko Dedicates Brisbane Win to Late Father on His Death Anniversary
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app