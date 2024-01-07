Tyler Jordan Shines in North Stars’ Victory: Hockey Roundup

In an electrifying series of hockey games, the Thunder Bay North Stars clinched a resounding 7-3 victory over the Fort Frances Lakers, a feat largely attributed to Tyler Jordan’s remarkable performance. With his second hat trick of the season, Jordan propelled the North Stars to their third consecutive win, ameliorating their record to an impressive 18-9-3. Edison Weeks, who contributed two goals and an assist, also played an instrumental role in the triumph.

Lakers’ Unfortunate Losing Streak

On the other end of the spectrum, the Lakers suffered their ninth consecutive loss despite commendable efforts from Clark Scaddan, Landon Lowes, and Pierce Gouin, who all secured goals. The defeat serves as a grim reminder of the challenges and uphill battles the team continues to face.

Wisconsin Lumberjacks’ Thrilling Win

Meanwhile, the Wisconsin Lumberjacks managed to overcome the Kam River Fighting Walleye, securing a 7-5 win. The victory was significantly shaped by Dillon Phillips’ hat trick and a late-game surge that culminated in five goals during the third period. Despite Riley Borody’s valiant late efforts, the Fighting Walleye found themselves registering their fifth regulation loss of the season.

Nail-Biting Match Between Dryden and Red Lake

In a tension-filled face-off, the Dryden Ice Dogs emerged victorious against Red Lake with a score of 1-0. The win was secured by Ewan Souter, who managed a shutout, and Sean Smith, who scored the sole goal for Dryden.

Sioux Lookout Bombers’ Continued Winning Streak

Finally, the Sioux Lookout Bombers extended their winning streak to an impressive 12 games by overpowering the Kenora Islanders 6-1. The victory was a collective effort, with five different players finding the back of the net and Owen Riffel extending his point streak to 12 games. Sadly, for the Islanders, the defeat marked their 25th consecutive loss, underscoring a challenging season for the team.