Tyleik Williams Announces Return to Ohio State for 2024 Season

Ohio State’s defensive tackle, Tyleik Williams, has announced his decision to return for the 2024 season. Williams, who received a second-team All-Big Ten honor, took to social media to share his intention to continue on the Buckeyes’ field. His performance during the past season was significant, with 10 tackles for loss, three sacks, five pass breakups, and a fumble recovery.

Williams’ Impact on Ohio State

Williams, a 6-foot, 2-inch junior, has consistently showcased his skills as a defensive player since his emergence as a starter. His return to the team adds a substantial boost to the Buckeyes’ defense, as he had tied for the team lead with 10 tackles for loss, finishing with 53 tackles, and was third with 3.0 sacks in the previous season. His contributions have been significant, with a total of 91 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, nine sacks, and nine pass breakups in his Ohio State career thus far.

Williams’ Potential in the NFL

Williams’ performance has garnered the attention of NFL draft analysts. ESPN’s Mel Kiper has ranked him as the No. 7 draft-eligible defensive tackle prospect, while Matt Miller has listed him as the No. 3 defensive tackle for the 2024 draft. Despite being underrecognized on postseason awards lists, Williams has been graded highly by Pro Football Focus, indicating a promising NFL prospect.

Implications of Williams’ Return

Williams’ decision to return to Ohio State rather than take a chance at the NFL is seen as a crucial turning point for the defense. His return could possibly make Ohio State’s defensive line the best in the nation. The Buckeyes are still awaiting decisions from other key defenders such as JT Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer, while Michael Hall Jr. has already declared for the draft. Other defensive tackles vying for playing time at the position for Ohio State in 2024 will include Hero Kanu, Kayden McDonald, Tywone Malone, Jason Moore, and Will Smith Jr.