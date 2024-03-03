Twins Players Tackle Extensive Travel for Spring Training Games in Florida

As the Minnesota Twins split their squad for upcoming games, a significant divide between veterans and newer team members emerges, underscored by the travel demands of spring training in Florida. José Miranda, a relative newcomer, and his fellow less-tenured teammates face a grueling travel schedule, a stark contrast to the static spring routine of veterans like Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton.

Advertisment

Spring Training Travel: A Rookie Rite of Passage

For rookies and players with fewer major league days under their belts, the spring training season in Florida presents a logistical challenge unique to the Grapefruit League. With the Twins' base at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers being the southernmost in the league, the team is set to cover over 2,600 miles for road games this spring. This travel burden falls disproportionately on newer team members, for whom long bus rides and early mornings have become a quintessential part of the pre-season grind.

Managing Fatigue and Logistics

Advertisment

The disparity in travel experiences between veterans and newer players isn't just a matter of convenience; it has tangible impacts on preparation and fatigue management. The Twins' strategy involves some logistical maneuvering to mitigate these effects, such as sending pitchers to road game locations a day early. Despite these efforts, the extensive travel is an undeniable strain, highlighting the stark differences in how players experience spring training based on their tenure with the team.

Comparative Ease in the Cactus League

The travel demands faced by the Twins and other Grapefruit League teams underscore a broader disparity within MLB's spring training setup. In contrast, teams in the Cactus League, based around Phoenix, Arizona, deal with significantly less travel, with the longest possible trip being considerably shorter than even the Twins' nearest road game. This difference not only affects player fatigue but also the logistical and strategic planning of spring training itself.

As spring training progresses, the Minnesota Twins' travel-heavy schedule serves as a reminder of the varied challenges faced by MLB teams during this crucial preparation period. While veterans enjoy the relative comfort of staying put, newer players undergo a baptism by fire—or bus—underscoring the diverse experiences within a single team's roster.