Twins' Byron Buxton Dodges Collision with Bratwurst Mascot in Milwaukee Game

On a sunny afternoon at American Family Field, Minnesota Twins' center fielder Byron Buxton found himself in an unexpected race against time—and a bratwurst. During the Brewers' famed Sausage Race on April 2, 2024, Buxton narrowly escaped a close encounter with the racing bratwurst mascot, showcasing his agility and quick thinking.

Moving Swiftly to Avoid Mascot Mayhem

As Buxton prepared to take the field for the bottom of the sixth inning, the Brewers' mascots were making their traditional dash along the third base line. Anticipating the potential clash, Buxton quickly retreated, narrowly avoiding what could have been a bizarre and potentially hazardous collision. This moment of quick decision-making was caught on camera, turning into a viral sensation overnight. Despite the near-mishap, Buxton remained unscathed and continued playing, contributing to the game with a hit and a strikeout.

Game Outcome Overshadowed by Near Miss

While the Twins ultimately fell to the Brewers with a score of 3-2, the incident with the bratwurst mascot stole the spotlight. Brewers' Christian Yelich and teammates secured the win through strategic plays and a notable home run by Yelich. On the other hand, the Twins' manager Rocco Baldelli reflected on the need for improved batting performances despite the team's solid effort.

Reflecting on An Unforgettable Moment

This peculiar event not only provided a moment of levity but also highlighted the unpredictable nature of live sports events. Buxton's swift action to avoid the collision with the bratwurst mascot will be remembered as one of the lighter moments in MLB history, demonstrating the athlete's readiness for any challenge—on or off the field. As both teams move forward in the season, this incident will serve as a humorous anecdote, overshadowing the game's result for many fans and players alike.