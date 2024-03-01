Twin Lineworkers Colton and Dalton Dial Compete in Florida Lineman's Rodeo

On March 2, Duke Energy apprentices and lineworkers from across Florida will gather at the Duke Energy Florida Lineman's Rodeo in Winter Garden, Florida, to showcase and test the skills they use daily to help provide power to customers. Among the competitors are twin brothers from central Florida, Colton and Dalton Dial, who will be competing for the first time as lineworkers. Originally from Apopka, the 25-year-old twins have ascended from apprentice to lineworker, a journey typically spanning five years. This year, they join more than 70 apprentices, seven lineman teams, and one senior team in a competition designed to simulate the unexpected challenges experienced on the job.

Competition and Brotherhood

Participants in the Duke Energy Florida Lineman's Rodeo are judged on speed, agility, technique, and safety procedures across various events, including equipment repair, pole climbs, and mystery events. The Dial twins, with their unique bond as brothers and colleagues, underscore the competition's emphasis on teamwork and precision. Their participation marks a significant milestone in their careers and highlights the importance of lineworkers in ensuring community safety and infrastructure resilience.

Skills and Safety First

Lineworkers like the Dials participate in these rodeo competitions to refine their skills continually and affirm their commitment to working at the highest level of safety and customer service. Safety is paramount at Duke Energy, with each event demonstrating lineworkers' dedication to their jobs, peers, and customers. The top teams from this competition will advance to the International Lineman's Rodeo, where they will compete against lineworkers from around the world, further emphasizing the global importance of this skilled trade.

Impact Beyond the Rodeo

The Dial twins' story is more than a tale of competition; it's a narrative about the essential role of lineworkers in modern society. Beyond the rodeo, these individuals are on the front lines, working tirelessly to restore power after natural disasters and ensure the ongoing reliability of electrical infrastructure. The twins' participation in the Duke Energy Florida Lineman's Rodeo is a testament to their dedication and the broader significance of lineworkers in our communities.

As the Duke Energy Florida Lineman's Rodeo approaches, the spotlight is on Colton and Dalton Dial, whose journey from apprentices to seasoned lineworkers exemplifies the dedication and skill that define this crucial profession. Their story is a compelling reminder of the unsung heroes who, day in and day out, make modern life possible through their commitment to safety, excellence, and community service.