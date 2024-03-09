TVS Racing Elevates Motorsports Excellence with 2024 Asia OMC at ARRC

TVS Racing is poised to elevate the motorsports scene once again with the third installment of the TVS Asia One Make Championship (OMC) at the Idemitsu FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) in 2024. Featuring an expanded lineup with participants from nine nations, including new entrants from Germany and Korea, the championship underscores TVS Racing's commitment to showcasing excellence and innovation in the world of motorsports. Competitors will battle it out on the enhanced TVS Asia OMC RR 310 motorcycle, complete with state-of-the-art EFi and electronics for superior performance. This edition also introduces the Alpinestars air-bag system in racing suits, prioritizing rider safety while striving for new performance heights.

Unveiling the Enhanced Race Machine

At the heart of this year's championship is the TVS Asia OMC RR 310 motorcycle, renowned for its exceptional performance and agility on the racetrack. This season, the bike receives significant upgrades, including an advanced EFi and electronics system, aimed at pushing the boundaries of race performance. Further enhancements in engine braking and a more consistent brake system ensure that riders can tackle the circuit with confidence and precision. Crafted to conquer, the RR 310's aerodynamic design, perfected in wind tunnels, promises to be a formidable contender in the 2024 championship.

Global Talents on the Track

The TVS Asia One Make Championship boasts a diverse roster of fifteen riders, including top achievers Md Muzakkir Mohamed of Malaysia, Hiroki Ono of Japan, and Vorapong Malahuan of Thailand. These seasoned competitors will be joined by select riders from India and Indonesia, as well as six promising newcomers, in a true testament to the championship's international appeal. This blend of experience and fresh talent sets the stage for an exhilarating season of high-octane racing action, fostering a spirit of competition and camaraderie among the participants.

Pushing the Limits of Safety and Performance

TVS Racing's dedication to rider safety takes a significant leap forward with the introduction of the Alpinestars air-bag system in this season's racing suits. This innovative safety feature is expected to enhance rider confidence and performance by providing an additional layer of protection during the race. The combination of advanced motorcycle technology and cutting-edge safety equipment exemplifies TVS Racing's commitment to not only pushing the limits of engineering and performance but also ensuring the well-being of its riders.

As the TVS Asia One Make Championship gears up for another thrilling season, the anticipation among motorsports enthusiasts is palpable. This championship not only highlights TVS Racing's enduring dedication to excellence in motorsports but also serves as a platform for showcasing the global talent pool in the racing arena. With enhanced motorcycles, a diverse lineup of riders, and a focus on safety, the 2024 season promises to be a landmark event in the annals of Asian motorsports. As competitors and fans alike look forward to the opening round at Chang International Circuit, the stage is set for a spectacle of speed, skill, and sportsmanship.