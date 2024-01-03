en English
Sports

Tuscola Boys’ and Girls’ Teams Shine in Illinois 2024 High School Basketball Rankings

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:52 pm EST
As the dust settles on the Monticello Holiday Hoopla, the latest Associated Press statewide high school basketball rankings for 2024 in Illinois have emerged, featuring four area teams in the Top 10 of their respective classes. The Tuscola boys’ basketball team maintains their position as the number one team in Class 1A, demonstrating their prowess on the court by handing Clinton its first loss of the season.

Tuscola Boys’ Team: Unyielding at the Top

Following their triumphant victory at the Monticello Holiday Hoopla, the Tuscola boys’ team has firmly held onto their top spot. With their sights set on an upcoming game at Shelbyville and a clash against Unity, the team is poised to continue their winning streak. The Unity boys’ team, undefeated and fresh off their win at the Williamsville Holiday Tournament, is ranked second in Class 2A, marking a significant leap from sixth place since the first poll.

St. Joseph-Ogden and Other Area Schools

St. Joseph-Ogden has also earned a place in the spotlight, securing the eighth rank in 2A. Several other area schools stand as testament to the region’s basketball talent, receiving votes in various classes and cementing their presence in the state’s competitive landscape.

On the Girls’ Front: Tuscola and Notable Mentions

On the girls’ side, the Tuscola team is riding an 11-game winning streak and is ranked fifth in Class 1A. Their recent title win at the Monticello Holiday Hoopla adds another feather to their cap. Watseka and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley also deserve applause, both teams receiving votes in their respective classes, indicating strong performances and a promising future.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

