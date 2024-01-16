Turtle Beach Unveils the VelocityOne Race Wheel and Pedal System with Enhanced Realism

Turtle Beach, a leading gaming accessory brand, has unveiled its latest innovation, the VelocityOne Race Wheel and Pedal System. This high-end racing controller system, compatible with Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, is poised to redefine the landscape of racing simulations in the gaming industry.

Advertisment

High-Fidelity Direct-Drive Force Feedback

What sets the VelocityOne apart from its competitors is its high-fidelity direct-drive force feedback feature. Unlike traditional belt-drive systems, the VelocityOne employs a custom K: Drive motor. This cutting-edge technology promises powerful response, smooth steering, and detailed reactions to in-race events, thereby elevating the realism of the racing experience.

In-Race Telemetry and Customization

Advertisment

The steering wheel of the VelocityOne hosts a Race Management Display. This novel feature allows for real-time race telemetry and customization, with future support for popular racing titles promised. The system also boasts Mag-Shift paddles and additional analog paddles, providing users with precise control over gear shifting and clutch/handbrake operations.

Customizable Pedal Set

The pedal set of the VelocityOne is nothing short of revolutionary. Offering an adjustable throttle, load-cell brakes with Dynamic Braking Tek, and a clutch pedal, the system provides an unparalleled level of customization. The braking mechanism is unique as it measures the force applied rather than the pedal travel distance, providing a more realistic and immersive racing experience.

Despite the VelocityOne's premium pricing at $649.99, with pre-orders already underway, it is positioned as a superior alternative to more affordable options like the Logitech racing wheel sets available on Amazon. This is due to its innovative features and the enhanced level of realism it promises. The system is slated for launch on February 26, 2024.