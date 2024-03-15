Turkish 'Golden Girls' of Muş Eye Gold at European Championships with Rigorous Training

Turkish athletes Derya Kunur and Berfin Barışer, hailing from Muş, have set their sights on the European Athletics Championship in Rome, Italy, with a rigorous training regimen that includes running 25 kilometers daily. Known for their impressive track record in both national and international competitions, Kunur and Barışer are determined to add another gold medal to their collection. Discovered by their school teachers and coaches, these athletes have risen to prominence, with Kunur holding a Turkish record from her performance in Finland in 2018, and Barışer securing numerous medals across various competitions.

Advertisment

Path to Gold

At the heart of their preparation is a grueling daily routine that sees them running 25 kilometers, an effort aimed at ensuring peak physical condition for the upcoming championship. "We run 25 kilometers every day," Kunur shared, highlighting the dedication required to compete at an elite level. Barışer, too, emphasized the intensity of their training, "We have big goals, and we train every day for them," she said, indicating their collective ambition to achieve top rankings in Rome.

Support and Dedication

Advertisment

Muș's Youth and Sports Provincial Director, Mehmet Arif Taşdemir, and their coach, Naim Koçlardan, have both praised the athletes' hard work and dedication. Taşdemir noted the significant interest in athletics within Muș and commended the success of their national athletes both nationally and internationally. Koçlardan, who has been coaching for 13 years, highlighted the natural advantages of training in Muș, including its altitude, which is beneficial for endurance training. "Our training sessions are going very well. Hopefully, we will achieve our set goal," he stated, expressing optimism for the athletes' prospects at the European Championships.

Chasing Glory

As the European Athletics Championship approaches, the spotlight on Kunur and Barışer grows brighter. Their journey from the tracks of Muș to the international stage in Rome is a testament to their relentless pursuit of excellence. With the support of their community, family, and coaches, they are not just chasing medals but also inspiring a new generation of athletes in Turkey. Their story is one of perseverance, dedication, and the unyielding pursuit of success.

As they continue their rigorous training, eyes are set on the European Championships, where Kunur and Barışer aim to not only compete but dominate. Their journey, marked by early mornings and exhaustive training sessions, is a powerful narrative of what it takes to compete on the international stage. Whether they return with gold or not, their story is a beacon of inspiration, highlighting the dedication required to excel in the world of athletics.