Sports Azerbaijan

Turkish Female Wrestlers Aim for Full Representation at Paris 2024, Target Four More Olympic Slots in Baku

The Turkish women's wrestling team is on a mission to secure Olympic slots for Paris 2024, fueled by determination and a collective ambition.

Salman Khan
The Turkish women's national freestyle wrestling team, bracing for the upcoming qualification matches in Baku, Azerbaijan, is on a mission to secure four slots for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. With aspirations of fielding a full team of six athletes, the squad's preparations at the Mersinli Ahmet Training Complex Sports Facilities in Istanbul are in full swing. Their collective goal: to make an unprecedented mark on the Olympic stage.

Intense Preparations and Team Spirit

