Turkish Down Syndrome Futsal Team Aiming for Gold at Trisome Games

The Turkish Down Syndrome futsal national team, twice-crowned European Champions, is gearing up for the upcoming Trisome Games, often dubbed as the Olympics for athletes with Down syndrome. The highly anticipated event, which is to be hosted in Antalya, Turkey, from March 19 to 26, is now the focus of the team’s intensive training. Under the expert guidance of their coaches Ibrahim Acar, Uğur Arı, Hüseyin Düşen, and İlyas Sar, the team is leaving no stone unturned in their preparation.

Training for Triumph

The team, training in the city of Kocaeli, is steadfast in its aim to secure an Olympic championship. Their recent victories at the European Championship have not only boosted their morale but have also aligned them with the Türkiye Plays Football project of the Turkish Football Federation. This alignment is a testament to their growing recognition on the global stage and the important role they play in promoting the sport of futsal.

A Beacon of Inspiration

Despite facing their share of challenges, the team’s rigorous training regimen serves as a beacon of inspiration for children with Down syndrome. It underscores the potential for achievement and development through sports, specifically the sport of futsal. Moreover, it highlights the commitment of organizations like the Kocaeli Metropolitan Municipality and Mayor Tahir Büyükakın in supporting and facilitating such initiatives.

Eyeing the Gold

With a strong resolve to clinch the gold medal, the team’s captain, Birkan Dikici, exudes an air of confidence and determination. This sentiment reverberates throughout the team, with each member sharing the captain’s vision for victory. They are not just aiming for a win; they are training to create history. They are training to bring home the gold from the Trisome Games.