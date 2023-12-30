en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Turkish Down Syndrome Futsal Team Aiming for Gold at Trisome Games

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:57 am EST
Turkish Down Syndrome Futsal Team Aiming for Gold at Trisome Games

The Turkish Down Syndrome futsal national team, twice-crowned European Champions, is gearing up for the upcoming Trisome Games, often dubbed as the Olympics for athletes with Down syndrome. The highly anticipated event, which is to be hosted in Antalya, Turkey, from March 19 to 26, is now the focus of the team’s intensive training. Under the expert guidance of their coaches Ibrahim Acar, Uğur Arı, Hüseyin Düşen, and İlyas Sar, the team is leaving no stone unturned in their preparation.

Training for Triumph

The team, training in the city of Kocaeli, is steadfast in its aim to secure an Olympic championship. Their recent victories at the European Championship have not only boosted their morale but have also aligned them with the Türkiye Plays Football project of the Turkish Football Federation. This alignment is a testament to their growing recognition on the global stage and the important role they play in promoting the sport of futsal.

A Beacon of Inspiration

Despite facing their share of challenges, the team’s rigorous training regimen serves as a beacon of inspiration for children with Down syndrome. It underscores the potential for achievement and development through sports, specifically the sport of futsal. Moreover, it highlights the commitment of organizations like the Kocaeli Metropolitan Municipality and Mayor Tahir Büyükakın in supporting and facilitating such initiatives.

Eyeing the Gold

With a strong resolve to clinch the gold medal, the team’s captain, Birkan Dikici, exudes an air of confidence and determination. This sentiment reverberates throughout the team, with each member sharing the captain’s vision for victory. They are not just aiming for a win; they are training to create history. They are training to bring home the gold from the Trisome Games.

0
Sports Turkey
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

TikTok Star Alix Earle, NFL Player Braxton Berrios, and the Love Triangle Drama Unfolds

By Salman Khan

Premier League Roundup: Manchester City Narrowly Defeats Sheffield United in Eventful Fixture

By Salman Khan

China Media Group Forges Strategic Partnerships to Drive Rural Rejuvenation

By Salman Khan

Channel Islands Rife with Developments: Housing Projects, Royal Honors, and More

By Salman Khan

Bournemouth's Alex Scott Gears Up to Face Childhood Club Tottenham Hot ...
@Sports · 2 mins
Bournemouth's Alex Scott Gears Up to Face Childhood Club Tottenham Hot ...
heart comment 0
Emma Raducanu Returns to Professional Tennis: A Rebirth on the Court

By Salman Khan

Emma Raducanu Returns to Professional Tennis: A Rebirth on the Court
AEW Worlds End Event: A Pivotal Turning Point for Professional Wrestling

By Salman Khan

AEW Worlds End Event: A Pivotal Turning Point for Professional Wrestling
Pro Kabaddi League: A Sporting Phenomenon in India

By Salman Khan

Pro Kabaddi League: A Sporting Phenomenon in India
Week 17: The NFL’s Playoff Landscape Hangs in the Balance

By Salman Khan

Week 17: The NFL's Playoff Landscape Hangs in the Balance
Latest Headlines
World News
Samuel Moyn Explores the Evolution of Liberalism and Its Global Implications
1 min
Samuel Moyn Explores the Evolution of Liberalism and Its Global Implications
Premier League Roundup: Manchester City Narrowly Defeats Sheffield United in Eventful Fixture
1 min
Premier League Roundup: Manchester City Narrowly Defeats Sheffield United in Eventful Fixture
Turks and Caicos Health Minister's Call for 'Healthy Holidays'
1 min
Turks and Caicos Health Minister's Call for 'Healthy Holidays'
Roger Cook's Steady Start and Norwich City's Struggles: A Tale of Two Leadership Styles
2 mins
Roger Cook's Steady Start and Norwich City's Struggles: A Tale of Two Leadership Styles
USVI Health Tech Office and VIEDA Collaborate for 2023 Digital Health Summit
2 mins
USVI Health Tech Office and VIEDA Collaborate for 2023 Digital Health Summit
China Media Group Forges Strategic Partnerships to Drive Rural Rejuvenation
2 mins
China Media Group Forges Strategic Partnerships to Drive Rural Rejuvenation
Channel Islands Rife with Developments: Housing Projects, Royal Honors, and More
2 mins
Channel Islands Rife with Developments: Housing Projects, Royal Honors, and More
Global Dengue Outbreak: Authorities Respond to Escalating Health Crisis
5 mins
Global Dengue Outbreak: Authorities Respond to Escalating Health Crisis
Bournemouth's Alex Scott Gears Up to Face Childhood Club Tottenham Hotspur
5 mins
Bournemouth's Alex Scott Gears Up to Face Childhood Club Tottenham Hotspur
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
1 hour
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
3 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
4 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
4 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
4 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
4 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
4 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
Global Population to Surpass Eight Billion on New Year's Day: U.S. Census Bureau
5 hours
Global Population to Surpass Eight Billion on New Year's Day: U.S. Census Bureau
JN.1: The New COVID Variant Stirring Global Health Concerns
5 hours
JN.1: The New COVID Variant Stirring Global Health Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app