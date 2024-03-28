Turkish Boxing Aims High: Targets European Glory, Record Olympic Medals, and Hosts Major Championship

The Turkish Boxing Federation, under the leadership of President Eyüp Gözgeç, is setting its sights high for the upcoming European Championships and the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, with ambitions of achieving top honors and a record medal haul. Additionally, Türkiye is preparing to showcase its organizational capabilities by hosting the 2024 Upper Minors European Boxing Championship in Antalya, solidifying its position in the global boxing community.

Path to Paris 2024: Securing Olympic Quotas

The federation has already made significant strides towards its Olympic goal, securing seven quotas with an equitable distribution between male and female athletes. The team's preparation for the final quota competitions in May in Thailand is underway, aiming to send at least 10 athletes to Paris. This effort is part of Türkiye's broader strategy to enhance its standing in global boxing, especially in women's boxing where it ranks first worldwide. The European Boxing Championships in Belgrade serve as a crucial step in their preparation, with the Turkish team eager to demonstrate its prowess ahead of the Olympics.

Overcoming Challenges: The Future of Olympic Boxing

Gözgeç has also voiced concerns regarding the ongoing dispute between the International Boxing Association (IBA) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which threatens boxing's inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. The IOC's demands for reforms within the IBA have not been met, leading to a standoff. Gözgeç emphasizes the necessity for a new governing body to ensure boxing's place in the 2028 Games, highlighting the importance of the sport's Olympic legacy.

Türkiye as a Boxing Hub: Hosting the Upper Minors European Championship

In a move that underscores Türkiye’s capabilities in organizing major sporting events, the country is set to host the 2024 Upper Minors European Boxing Championship in Antalya. This event not only provides an opportunity for local athletes to shine but also places Türkiye at the center of European boxing, further establishing its reputation as a key player in the sport.

As the Turkish Boxing Federation gears up for a series of significant challenges and opportunities, the focus remains on achieving excellence at the European Championships, securing a historic performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics, and successfully hosting the Upper Minors European Championship. These efforts underscore Türkiye's ambition and commitment to boxing, aiming to elevate the nation's status within the international boxing community.