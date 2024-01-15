en English
Sports

Turkey: The Rising Star of Affordable Skiing Destinations

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:19 am EST
Turkey: The Rising Star of Affordable Skiing Destinations

Turkey, known as the world’s fourth most-visited country as per the UN World Tourism Organisation, is now gaining recognition as an affordable and appealing skiing destination. With over 60 peaks rising above 3,000 meters, including Mount Ararat, which exceeds Mont Blanc, Turkey’s winter sports potential has been largely underappreciated.

Rich Skiing History and Modern Infrastructure

Turkey’s skiing culture is rooted in a history that spans nearly a century. It witnessed a surge in popularity among the middle class and saw increased investment in infrastructure in the early 2000s. This considerable investment in winter sports has resulted in state-of-the-art resorts equipped with modern facilities. One such prominent resort is Erciyes, nestled on the slopes of an extinct volcano, and boasts Austrian-designed amenities along with 150km of pistes.

Boost to Local Economy and Affordable Skiing

The significant investment funneled into Erciyes has positively impacted the local economy. Besides, the lift passes in Turkey are comparatively cheaper than its European counterparts. For instance, Erciyes offers a full day’s worth of rides for less than £12, making it an ideal choice for budget-conscious travelers and skiing enthusiasts.

Cultural Richness and Year-Round Attraction

Apart from its winter sports allure, Turkey’s rich cultural heritage and gastronomic delights make it an enticing destination throughout the year. The ski season extends from December until April, with multiple accommodation and dining options available at reasonable prices. The country’s diverse offerings cater to a wide range of preferences, making it a holistic travel destination.

The article also introduces other remarkable Turkish ski resorts and provides practical information such as flight details, accommodations, lift pass, and rental prices, making it a comprehensive guide for planning a skiing trip to Turkey.

Sports Travel & Tourism Turkey
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

