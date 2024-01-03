en English
South Africa

Turffontein Race Field Preview: Trainers van Vuuren and Binda Dominate Line-Up

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:31 am EST
As the sixth race at Turffontein looms, a MR 96 Handicap over 1000m on the Standside track, anticipation fills the air. A line-up of ten horses, six of them fielded by trainers Johan Janse van Vuuren and Clinton Binda, are ready to compete, each carrying their unique stories of struggle, ambition, and will.

Cliff Hanger: The Favourite

The three-year-old Canford Cliffs gelding Cliff Hanger, under the banner of Janse van Vuuren, emerges as a crowd favourite. With an impressive record of three wins, one second, and one third in a span of six races, his reputation precedes him. His last defeat by Rulership, who later claimed victory in the Grade 3 Lebelo Sprint, has not dampened his spirit or his standing as a top contender. Gavin Lerena, a seasoned jockey, will be guiding Cliff Hanger through the race.

Ziyasha and the Weight of a Penalty

Three-year-old Ziyasha, a charge of Clinton Binda, has a score to settle. She finished behind Cliff Hanger in their previous encounter, an outcome that earned her a 1kg penalty. However, apprentice jockey Siyanda Sosibo will be claiming 1.5kg to slightly offset this penalty. Ziyasha’s determination, coupled with Sosibo’s skill, makes them a pair to watch.

The Battle for the Champion Jockey Title

Binda’s Esquevelle and Qhawe Lami, ridden by top jockeys Richard Fourie and Muzi Yeni respectively, are also in the fray. Both jockeys are fierce competitors in their own right, locked in a battle for the coveted Champion Jockey title. The performance in this race could potentially tilt the scales in this ongoing contest.

Cosmic Star: A Dark Horse

Janse van Vuuren’s Cosmic Star is another notable contender. Supporters believe he is better over 1200m, but he could surprise the field by closing the gap towards the end of the race, proving that in the world of horseracing, anything can happen.

South Africa Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

