Sports

Tumult in West of Scotland Football League Premier Division, Rangers Lead in Women’s Premier League

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:40 am EST
Tumult in West of Scotland Football League Premier Division, Rangers Lead in Women’s Premier League

In the West of Scotland Football League Premier Division, Beith Juniors’ 2024 campaign started on a flat note, with a draw against Hurlford, leading to a slip to the third place in the standings. An early lead by Andy Monk was not enough to secure a victory as Ally Love of Hurlford equalized near the end of the match. Looking forward, Beith Juniors, under the leadership of Chris Strain, has a challenging schedule with games against Auchinleck at Beechwood Park and Clydebank at Bellsdale.

St Cadoc’s Ascend, Irvine Meadow Struggle

Adding to the excitement, St Cadoc’s has ascended to the second place after a victory over Irvine Meadow. Irvine Meadow, now under the guidance of new manager Ben Carson, is yet to score their first point after a string of losses. On the other hand, Glenafton, managed by Ryan Caddis, claimed a victory against Pollok, with a late winning goal by Michael Moffat. Auchinleck Talbot, however, succumbed to league leaders Clydebank, despite a noteworthy goal by Lee Gallacher.

Tightening Competition

In other matches, Troon drew with Cumnock, Largs Thistle marked a victory against Arthurlie, and Kilwinning Rangers secured a win against Shotts Bon Accord, thanks to an injury-time penalty. Kilbirnie Ladeside made a remarkable comeback to defeat Renfrew, while Maybole fell to Ashfield. With a recent string of wins, Whitletts is inching closer to escaping the relegation zone.

Divisional Updates

Ardrossan Winton Rovers continue their winning streak, and Craigmark Burntonians claimed a victory against Glasgow Perthshire. In the Third Division, Ardeer Thistle triumphed over Lesmahagow, and both Irvine Vics and Dalry Thistle suffered defeats. In the Fourth Division, Saltcoats Vics, under new manager Stevie Wilson, celebrated their first victory, while Eglinton faced a narrow defeat to East Kilbride Thistle.

Scottish Women’s Premier League Highlights

In the Scottish Women’s Premier League, leaders Rangers continued their dominance with a double-figure victory against Dundee United, while Celtic remained hot on their heels, thrashing Montrose to stay just three points behind. An impressive performance by Glasgow City resulted in a 5-1 victory over Spartans, with a double from Lauren Davidson.

United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

