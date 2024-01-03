en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Tulane Green Wave vs. Rice Owls: A Battle of Stamina and Strategy

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:56 pm EST
Tulane Green Wave vs. Rice Owls: A Battle of Stamina and Strategy

The American Athletic Conference (AAC) college basketball game on January 3, 2024, sets the stage for a thrilling confrontation between the Tulane Green Wave and the Rice Owls. With an impressive 9-3 record, Tulane looks to consolidate its standing against the Rice team, which stands at 6-7. Betting odds indicate an 8-point advantage in Tulane’s favor, reflecting their superior season performance. The over/under for the game is pegged at 163.5 points, promising an action-packed encounter.

Tulane’s Offensive Dominance

Statistical trends paint a vivid picture of Tulane’s offensive prowess. Averaging 89.8 points per game against Rice’s 73.8, Tulane has consistently outperformed its competitor on the court. Their high-scoring trend is evident, with nine of their 13 games exceeding the set total points. Key to Tulane’s success is Kevin Cross, who has been averaging 16.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game, a testament to his integral role in the team.

Rice’s Inconsistent Performance

Rice’s performance, on the other hand, has been less consistent. Six of their 13 games have gone over the set total, a statistic they hope to improve upon in the upcoming game. Their standout player, Travis Evee, with an average of 16.5 points per game, will be a crucial factor in tipping the scales in Rice’s favor.

The Betting Landscape

As the interest in the game intensifies, betting services like FanDuel, DraftKings, and BetMGM are offering odds on this matchup. Bettors are keenly watching the trends and analyzing the performances of key players in both teams. With Tulane’s home record standing at 7-1 and Rice’s away record at 1-2, the betting prediction seems to favor Tulane. However, the unpredictable nature of the sport means that the final outcome could swing either way.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Boulder Tigers Strengthen Roster for 2024 GFL Season; Kansas City Current Sell Out Season Tickets

By Salman Khan

UCLA Bruins and Stanford Cardinal Gear Up for Crucial NCAA Showdown

By Salman Khan

Wexford and Galway Ready for Rescheduled Hurling Clash

By Salman Khan

NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov's Withdrawal Reshapes New Year's Evil Event

By Salman Khan

Wexford's Rise and Galway's Fall in Hurling; Rugby Teams Face Challeng ...
@Ireland · 17 seconds
Wexford's Rise and Galway's Fall in Hurling; Rugby Teams Face Challeng ...
heart comment 0
UMass Minutemen Vs. Duquesne Dukes: A-10 Conference Play Kicks Off with High-Stakes Matchup

By Salman Khan

UMass Minutemen Vs. Duquesne Dukes: A-10 Conference Play Kicks Off with High-Stakes Matchup
Mercer Bears vs. East Tennessee State Buccaneers: A Clash of Titans in SoCon Opener

By Salman Khan

Mercer Bears vs. East Tennessee State Buccaneers: A Clash of Titans in SoCon Opener
Yale Bulldogs vs. Howard Bison: A Thrilling Collegiate Basketball Showdown

By Salman Khan

Yale Bulldogs vs. Howard Bison: A Thrilling Collegiate Basketball Showdown
WWE’s NXT New Year’s Evil: Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Returns to Spotlight

By Salman Khan

WWE's NXT New Year's Evil: Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Returns to Spotlight
Latest Headlines
World News
Colgate Raiders vs Loyola Greyhounds: An Upcoming Basketball Showdown
11 seconds
Colgate Raiders vs Loyola Greyhounds: An Upcoming Basketball Showdown
Boulder Tigers Strengthen Roster for 2024 GFL Season; Kansas City Current Sell Out Season Tickets
14 seconds
Boulder Tigers Strengthen Roster for 2024 GFL Season; Kansas City Current Sell Out Season Tickets
UCLA Bruins and Stanford Cardinal Gear Up for Crucial NCAA Showdown
15 seconds
UCLA Bruins and Stanford Cardinal Gear Up for Crucial NCAA Showdown
Wexford and Galway Ready for Rescheduled Hurling Clash
15 seconds
Wexford and Galway Ready for Rescheduled Hurling Clash
State Government Dedicates Rs 65.4 Crore for Infrastructure Development in Srikakulam City
15 seconds
State Government Dedicates Rs 65.4 Crore for Infrastructure Development in Srikakulam City
NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov's Withdrawal Reshapes New Year's Evil Event
17 seconds
NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov's Withdrawal Reshapes New Year's Evil Event
Wexford's Rise and Galway's Fall in Hurling; Rugby Teams Face Challenges
17 seconds
Wexford's Rise and Galway's Fall in Hurling; Rugby Teams Face Challenges
UMass Minutemen Vs. Duquesne Dukes: A-10 Conference Play Kicks Off with High-Stakes Matchup
18 seconds
UMass Minutemen Vs. Duquesne Dukes: A-10 Conference Play Kicks Off with High-Stakes Matchup
Mercer Bears vs. East Tennessee State Buccaneers: A Clash of Titans in SoCon Opener
18 seconds
Mercer Bears vs. East Tennessee State Buccaneers: A Clash of Titans in SoCon Opener
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
47 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app