Tulane Green Wave vs. North Texas Mean Green: An Imminent Clash in the American Athletic Conference

Two formidable forces in the American Athletic Conference basketball landscape, the Tulane Green Wave and the North Texas Mean Green, are slated to clash on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. ET. The much-anticipated showdown will unfold at The Super Pit in Denton, Texas, with viewers tuning in on ESPN University, the CBS Sports App, or streaming online—subject to regional restrictions.

Relishing a Strong Home Advantage

Coming off a five-game homestand, Tulane marches into the duel with their spirits high. They’ve had an impressive season thus far, recording five victories with a whopping margin of 21 points or more. Their recent triumph over the Owls, with a decisive 84-59 scoreline, is reflective of their cohesive teamwork and strategic prowess.

Kevin Cross and Kolby King have emerged as key figures in Tulane’s campaign. Cross, in particular, has been a force to reckon with, having secured a double-double with 16 points and ten rebounds in the last game. Similarly, King added 16 points and seven rebounds, showcasing his strong presence on the court.

North Texas: Riding a Winning Streak

North Texas is not far behind in momentum. Their recent 74-62 victory over Wichita State marked their third consecutive win, a testament to their tenacity and competitive spirit. Aaron Scott stood out in the team’s recent performance, netting 18 points and clinching five rebounds.

Records and Expectations

Both teams have an impressive run to speak of: Tulane has won four of their last five games, bolstering their season record to 10-3. North Texas, on the other hand, improved their record to 9-5 following their win against Wichita State. As these two teams lock horns, fans can expect a thrilling contest that will likely have significant implications for their standings in the conference.