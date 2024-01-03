en English
Sports

Tuesday’s High School Varsity Basketball Games: Standout Performances and Key Results

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:46 pm EST
Tuesday's High School Varsity Basketball Games: Standout Performances and Key Results

In the world of high school varsity basketball, Tuesday, January 2, brought a series of competitive games, each with standout performances from various teams. Liberty High School, led by Alex Thompson’s 15 points and Brady Bergen’s 13 points, secured a convincing victory against Francis Scott Key with a final score of 72-40. Tyler Hansen of Francis Scott Key matched the game-high with 15 points.

Loch Raven High School Triumphs Over Edgewood

In a separate encounter, Loch Raven High School defeated Edgewood with a score of 51-38. This win improved Loch Raven’s standing to an impressive 6-2. On the other hand, Edgewood’s record fell to a worrying 2-6. The victorious Loch Raven team is scheduled to play against Dundalk the following Wednesday, while Edgewood is gearing up to face Harford Tech on Friday.

Aberdeen High School Bests Kenwood

Aberdeen High School emerged victorious against Kenwood with a score of 58-43. This was due, in part, to a stellar performance by Morgan Hargrove who scored 27 points. Nyjah Harris also made significant contributions with 21 points, seven assists, four steals, and four rebounds. Marissa Heil-Coleman shone on the defensive front with five steals and four rebounds.

Close Contest Between Loch Raven and Edgewood

In a tightly contested game, Loch Raven, boasting a record of 5-2, narrowly edged out Edgewood, who had a 6-2 record, with a final score of 47-46. As part of their ongoing campaigns, Loch Raven is preparing for a game against Dundalk on Wednesday, while Edgewood is set to face Rising Sun on Thursday.

In the larger landscape of high school basketball, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) has recently published the results of the Boys Basketball Tournament on their website. Among the notable performers, the Notre Dame (SO) Varsity Boys Basketball team has been dominating in various tournaments, registering high-scoring victories against schools such as Alemany, Crossroads, Providence, Sylmar, Chatsworth, Agoura, and Hart. On the other hand, Blair High School had a mixed run, with victories against Burbank High School and Temple City High School, but losses against North High School, Santa Monica High School, and Pilibos High School.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

