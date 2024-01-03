en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

TTFA Prepares for Leadership Transition as Normalisation Committee’s Term Nears End

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:11 pm EST
TTFA Prepares for Leadership Transition as Normalisation Committee’s Term Nears End

In a crucial transition phase, the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) is gearing up for a change of guard. The FIFA-imposed Normalisation Committee, entrusted with the task of managing the TTFA following its accumulation of a monumental $50 million debt, is due to vacate office by March 17, 2024. The Committee has already made significant strides by eradicating this historic debt and is now in the process of fulfilling its remaining mandates that have profound implications on the future of the TTFA.

Reshaping TTFA’s Constitution and Leadership

As part of its remaining mandates, the Normalisation Committee is tasked with amending the TTFA’s constitution and conducting elections for the formation of a new TTFA executive. This involves a two-step process comprising an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to approve the constitution, followed by an annual general meeting (AGM) to hold the elections. Initially, the EGM was slated for December 2023 but has been deferred to January 2024.

Stakeholders Confirm Smooth Transition

The TTFA general secretary, Amiel Mohammed, and board member, Osmond Downer, have given assurances that despite minor delays, the transition process is proceeding as planned. They have indicated that the sequence involving the EGM and AGM is well underway and is expected to be completed within the stipulated timeframe.

Concerns Over Timely Notification of EGM and AGM Dates

However, not all board members share the same optimism. Selby Browne, another influential member of the board, has expressed concerns about the lack of specific dates for both the EGM and AGM. Browne has urged the committee to provide these dates before January 28, 2024, to ensure sufficient notification period in compliance with the deadline marking the end of the Normalisation Committee’s term.

The TTFA’s journey has been marked by financial struggles, and the dissolution of the $50 million debt under the guidance of the Normalisation Committee is indeed a milestone in its history. With the imminent change of leadership, the stakeholders of TTFA are hopeful that the new executive will build on this momentum and steer TTFA towards a promising future.

0
Sports Trinidad and Tobago
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Utah State Dominates Air Force in Basketball, Osobor Scores 32 Points

By Salman Khan

Elevate Lead Program: Shaping the Future of Sports Leadership

By Salman Khan

Colorado Buffaloes' Lampkin Eager for Wildcats Rematch Amidst Impressive Season Start

By Salman Khan

Santa Ynez Valley High School Wrestling Team Excels at Dinuba Invitational

By Salman Khan

Mizzou Triumphs in New Year's Six Bowl: A Landmark Victory Against Ohi ...
@Sports · 2 mins
Mizzou Triumphs in New Year's Six Bowl: A Landmark Victory Against Ohi ...
heart comment 0
A.J. Brown Boosts Team Spirit Amid Eagles’ Performance Slump

By Salman Khan

A.J. Brown Boosts Team Spirit Amid Eagles' Performance Slump
Josh Liendo: The Well-Rounded Canadian Swimmer Making Waves Internationally

By Salman Khan

Josh Liendo: The Well-Rounded Canadian Swimmer Making Waves Internationally
Wrestler Alex Hammerstone Declares Free Agency, Announces Open Challenge

By Salman Khan

Wrestler Alex Hammerstone Declares Free Agency, Announces Open Challenge
Paige Bueckers’ Role Shift: A Game Changer for UConn Women’s Basketball

By Salman Khan

Paige Bueckers' Role Shift: A Game Changer for UConn Women's Basketball
Latest Headlines
World News
Utah State Dominates Air Force in Basketball, Osobor Scores 32 Points
17 seconds
Utah State Dominates Air Force in Basketball, Osobor Scores 32 Points
Chris Hemsworth's Sustainable Approach to New Year's Resolutions
29 seconds
Chris Hemsworth's Sustainable Approach to New Year's Resolutions
Elevate Lead Program: Shaping the Future of Sports Leadership
54 seconds
Elevate Lead Program: Shaping the Future of Sports Leadership
Busting Myths: The Role of Fruits in a Diabetic Diet
1 min
Busting Myths: The Role of Fruits in a Diabetic Diet
Colorado Buffaloes' Lampkin Eager for Wildcats Rematch Amidst Impressive Season Start
1 min
Colorado Buffaloes' Lampkin Eager for Wildcats Rematch Amidst Impressive Season Start
Senator John Fetterman: A Personal Journey Through the Shadows of Depression
2 mins
Senator John Fetterman: A Personal Journey Through the Shadows of Depression
Santa Ynez Valley High School Wrestling Team Excels at Dinuba Invitational
2 mins
Santa Ynez Valley High School Wrestling Team Excels at Dinuba Invitational
Mizzou Triumphs in New Year's Six Bowl: A Landmark Victory Against Ohio State
2 mins
Mizzou Triumphs in New Year's Six Bowl: A Landmark Victory Against Ohio State
Sussex County Council Ushers in the New Year with Re-elections and Key Decisions
2 mins
Sussex County Council Ushers in the New Year with Re-elections and Key Decisions
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
2 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
7 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
7 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app