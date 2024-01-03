TTFA Prepares for Leadership Transition as Normalisation Committee’s Term Nears End

In a crucial transition phase, the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) is gearing up for a change of guard. The FIFA-imposed Normalisation Committee, entrusted with the task of managing the TTFA following its accumulation of a monumental $50 million debt, is due to vacate office by March 17, 2024. The Committee has already made significant strides by eradicating this historic debt and is now in the process of fulfilling its remaining mandates that have profound implications on the future of the TTFA.

Reshaping TTFA’s Constitution and Leadership

As part of its remaining mandates, the Normalisation Committee is tasked with amending the TTFA’s constitution and conducting elections for the formation of a new TTFA executive. This involves a two-step process comprising an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to approve the constitution, followed by an annual general meeting (AGM) to hold the elections. Initially, the EGM was slated for December 2023 but has been deferred to January 2024.

Stakeholders Confirm Smooth Transition

The TTFA general secretary, Amiel Mohammed, and board member, Osmond Downer, have given assurances that despite minor delays, the transition process is proceeding as planned. They have indicated that the sequence involving the EGM and AGM is well underway and is expected to be completed within the stipulated timeframe.

Concerns Over Timely Notification of EGM and AGM Dates

However, not all board members share the same optimism. Selby Browne, another influential member of the board, has expressed concerns about the lack of specific dates for both the EGM and AGM. Browne has urged the committee to provide these dates before January 28, 2024, to ensure sufficient notification period in compliance with the deadline marking the end of the Normalisation Committee’s term.

The TTFA’s journey has been marked by financial struggles, and the dissolution of the $50 million debt under the guidance of the Normalisation Committee is indeed a milestone in its history. With the imminent change of leadership, the stakeholders of TTFA are hopeful that the new executive will build on this momentum and steer TTFA towards a promising future.