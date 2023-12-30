Tsitsipas Channels Tiger Spirit for Australian Open 2024

Stefanos Tsitsipas, the 2023 Australian Open runner-up and world No. 6, sets his sights on the upcoming Australian Open, emboldened by the fighting spirit of a tiger, his Chinese horoscope animal. Tsitsipas, resolute about capturing his maiden Grand Slam title, is gearing up for the fresh challenges and opportunities of the 2024 season.

Embracing the Tiger’s Mentality

Reflecting on his loss to Novak Djokovic in the previous year’s final, Tsitsipas commends Djokovic’s formidable tenacity, often seeing him pull through even the most taxing matches. However, Tsitsipas remains undeterred, firmly believing that adopting a tiger’s mentality is crucial for his success. He aims to hone his game further, channel his emotions better, and maintain a steady nerve – lessons forged from his past experiences, including his bid for the world No.1 spot.

United Cup: The Proving Ground

As part of his preparation for the impending Grand Slam, Tsitsipas is set to participate in the United Cup in Sydney, where he will be playing mixed doubles alongside Maria Sakkari, world No. 9. For Sakkari, the new year ushers in a renewed opportunity to bounce back from a less than stellar year where she failed to advance beyond the third round in any Grand Slam. She underscores the importance of acceptance and resilience in navigating the tumultuous waves of a tennis career.

Djokovic: A Colossus Stands in the Way

Meanwhile, the titan of tennis, Novak Djokovic, is on the hunt for his 11th Australian Open victory, starting his preparations at the ATP-WTA United Cup in Perth. Djokovic’s formidable record and unwavering ambition serve as a stark reminder of the stiff competition Tsitsipas faces in his quest for the Grand Slam title. As the season unfolds, the tennis world watches with bated breath, anticipating the thrilling battles that lie ahead.