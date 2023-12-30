en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Greece

Tsitsipas Channels Tiger Spirit for Australian Open 2024

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:31 am EST
Tsitsipas Channels Tiger Spirit for Australian Open 2024

Stefanos Tsitsipas, the 2023 Australian Open runner-up and world No. 6, sets his sights on the upcoming Australian Open, emboldened by the fighting spirit of a tiger, his Chinese horoscope animal. Tsitsipas, resolute about capturing his maiden Grand Slam title, is gearing up for the fresh challenges and opportunities of the 2024 season.

Embracing the Tiger’s Mentality

Reflecting on his loss to Novak Djokovic in the previous year’s final, Tsitsipas commends Djokovic’s formidable tenacity, often seeing him pull through even the most taxing matches. However, Tsitsipas remains undeterred, firmly believing that adopting a tiger’s mentality is crucial for his success. He aims to hone his game further, channel his emotions better, and maintain a steady nerve – lessons forged from his past experiences, including his bid for the world No.1 spot.

United Cup: The Proving Ground

As part of his preparation for the impending Grand Slam, Tsitsipas is set to participate in the United Cup in Sydney, where he will be playing mixed doubles alongside Maria Sakkari, world No. 9. For Sakkari, the new year ushers in a renewed opportunity to bounce back from a less than stellar year where she failed to advance beyond the third round in any Grand Slam. She underscores the importance of acceptance and resilience in navigating the tumultuous waves of a tennis career.

Djokovic: A Colossus Stands in the Way

Meanwhile, the titan of tennis, Novak Djokovic, is on the hunt for his 11th Australian Open victory, starting his preparations at the ATP-WTA United Cup in Perth. Djokovic’s formidable record and unwavering ambition serve as a stark reminder of the stiff competition Tsitsipas faces in his quest for the Grand Slam title. As the season unfolds, the tennis world watches with bated breath, anticipating the thrilling battles that lie ahead.

0
Greece Sports Tennis
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

JPMorgan's Investment in Viva Wallet: Controversy Amid Alleged Policy Violations

By Safak Costu

Dry January vs. Ikaria: A Cultural Take on Alcohol Consumption

By Safak Costu

Parthenon Marbles: Strategic Bargaining Chip for 2012 Olympic Bid?

By BNN Correspondents

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment ...
@Accidents · 19 hours
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment ...
heart comment 0
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves

By BNN Correspondents

California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap

By Nitish Verma

Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population

By Shivani Chauhan

Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Latest Headlines
World News
57-Year-Old Woman's Unique New Year Resolution: A Nude Photo Shoot
20 seconds
57-Year-Old Woman's Unique New Year Resolution: A Nude Photo Shoot
Bay of Islands Thrives as Tourists Return Despite Challenges!
55 seconds
Bay of Islands Thrives as Tourists Return Despite Challenges!
Seattle Kraken and Vegas Golden Knights to Faceoff in 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic
1 min
Seattle Kraken and Vegas Golden Knights to Faceoff in 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic
De'Aaron Fox Ignites Sacramento Kings' Remarkable Comeback Victory Over Atlanta Hawks
2 mins
De'Aaron Fox Ignites Sacramento Kings' Remarkable Comeback Victory Over Atlanta Hawks
Indonesia to Levy Additional Tax on E-cigarettes from 2024 Amid Health Concerns
2 mins
Indonesia to Levy Additional Tax on E-cigarettes from 2024 Amid Health Concerns
Texas Longhorns Score Commanding Victory Over UNC Greensboro
3 mins
Texas Longhorns Score Commanding Victory Over UNC Greensboro
Power, Control, and Sports Administration: A Deep Dive into Indian Sports Governance
3 mins
Power, Control, and Sports Administration: A Deep Dive into Indian Sports Governance
Roope Hintz's Hat Trick Clinches Victory for Dallas Stars in NHL Showdown
4 mins
Roope Hintz's Hat Trick Clinches Victory for Dallas Stars in NHL Showdown
Auburn Tigers vs. Maryland Terrapins: A Showdown of Ambition at the Music City Bowl
6 mins
Auburn Tigers vs. Maryland Terrapins: A Showdown of Ambition at the Music City Bowl
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
14 mins
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
54 mins
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
3 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
3 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
4 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
4 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
4 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
4 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app