Europe

TS Galaxy Embarks on Pre-Season European Tour

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:02 pm EST
TS Galaxy Embarks on Pre-Season European Tour

In an ambitious move aimed at honing their competitive edge, TS Galaxy Football Club has announced a series of three pre-season friendly matches set to take place in Europe. The South African team will play against teams from Hungary, Ukraine, and Slovenia, pushing their boundaries and testing their mettle in preparation for their upcoming season.

TS Galaxy’s European Lineup

The team is scheduled to commence the European leg of their pre-season tour with a match against Debrecen, a prominent Hungarian team, on January 20th. This will be swiftly followed by a game against the Ukrainian team, Chronometers, on January 21st. The European tour will reach its finale with a match against the Slovenian side, Mura, on January 26th. The specific locations and timings for these matches, set to take place in Turkey, are yet to be confirmed.

A Second Shot at European Glory

This announcement marks TS Galaxy’s second European tour within a span of just over a year. The team’s previous European expedition took place during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, the club’s performance during that tour—where they faced off against teams such as Guresunspor, Sampdoria, and Dynamo Dresden—lacked the desired results, with the team failing to secure a victory.

Learning from Past Experiences

Despite the setbacks experienced during the previous tour, the club’s president, Tim Sukazi, remains optimistic about the potential benefits of these trips. He cites the successful transfer of the young player, Aphelele Teto, to Livingston as an example of the opportunities these tours can open up for the club and its players.

Currently, TS Galaxy is holding its own in the DStv Premiership, occupying the eighth spot with 21 points after 15 games. The team’s most recent matches saw them bounce back from a Carling Knockout Cup final loss to Stellenbosch FC in December, securing victories in their last two games before the season break for the Africa Cup of Nations.

The club is set to return to league play against Kaizer Chiefs on February 13th at Peter Mokaba Stadium, carrying the lessons and experiences from their European tour back home.

Europe Football Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

