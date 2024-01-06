en English
en English
Fitness

Truro Leisure Centre Plans Major Gym Expansion Amidst Growing Number of Visitors

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:19 am EST
Truro Leisure Centre, a popular fitness hub in Gloweth, has unveiled plans for a significant extension of their gym facilities. The proposed 310 square meter expansion comes as the centre witnesses an increased influx of visitors, which can be partially associated with the closure of the Ships and Castles leisure facility in Falmouth. The planned extension is designed to ensure the centre continues to deliver high-quality service to its growing user base.

The planning application for the gym extension is being spearheaded by Greenwich Leisure Ltd (GLL). GLL, which operates both the Truro centre and the Helston Sports Centre, is handling the process on behalf of Cornwall Council. The extension is designed to be visually appealing, with large windows offering views both in and out of the centre. This feature is expected to enhance the centre’s engagement with the street, provide added security through natural surveillance, and possibly lure more visitors to the centre.

Alongside the gym expansion, the centre is also planning to reduce its existing parking facilities. An assessment of the site has indicated an excess in the number of parking spaces currently available. Given the site’s accessibility via public transport and alternative modes of transportation, the centre has proposed to cut down its existing 61 parking spaces to 44.

The application for the gym extension and parking space reduction is currently under consideration. A decision will be made either by Cornwall Council’s planning department or a planning committee at a future date. Information about the application can be found on Cornwall Council’s planning portal website, with the reference number PA23/08873.

Fitness Sports United Kingdom
Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

