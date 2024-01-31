Truly Hard Seltzer Launches Hot Wing Sauce Flavor Amid Mixed Reactions

In a bold move that challenges traditional alcoholic beverage options, Truly Hard Seltzer has announced a new and exclusive flavor - Truly Hot Wing Sauce Hard Seltzer. This limited-edition offering, born from the creative minds at the Truly L.A. flavor lab, is a nod to the beloved game day tradition of devouring hot wings. The new flavor comes in a custom four-pack of 16-ounce cans, retailing at $24.

Exclusive Release and Immediate Sell-Out

The unique flavor is initially available only in five states - California, Florida, New York, Massachusetts, and New Jersey as of January 29, 2024. The first batch of this tantalizing flavor was immediately sold out, highlighting the growing popularity of diverse alcoholic beverage options. A restock is planned to coincide with the upcoming game day.

Mixed Reactions on Social Media

As news of the launch hit social media, responses were split. While some fans expressed excitement over the innovative flavor, others voiced skepticism. Despite the mixed reactions, the rapid sell-out of the initial batch demonstrates a notable interest in this unconventional beverage.

A Wide Array of Flavors

Truly Hard Seltzer is renowned for its wide variety of hard seltzer flavors, including seasonal and limited-edition releases. Their portfolio includes an array of mixes such as Berry, Citrus, Party Pack, Tropical, Lemonade, Punch, Getaway, and a limited-edition Celebrations Pack. The brand also offers a range of Vodka Soda seltzers, further broadening its appeal to consumers seeking alternatives to traditional beer and wine.

Game Day Festivities on the Horizon

As fans eagerly anticipate Super Bowl LVIII, with Usher headlining the halftime show, this limited-edition flavor aims to enhance the game day experience. The game will be available for streaming on various platforms, including the NFL and NFL+ apps, NFL.com, Paramount+, and for Spanish-speaking audiences on Univision and Vix.