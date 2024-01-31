TruGolf Merges with DMAQ to Become Publicly-Traded Entity

In a significant turn of events, TruGolf, a distinguished player in the golf simulator software and hardware space, has successfully amalgamated with DMAQ, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). This move has culminated in TruGolf transitioning into a publicly-traded entity, marking an important milestone in the company's journey.

The Emergence of TruGolf Holdings, Inc.

As a result of the merger, the company has rebranded itself as TruGolf Holdings, Inc. Its Class A common stock is now being traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol 'TRUG'. The merger received a green light at an extraordinary general meeting of DMAQ stockholders, signifying their approval and confidence in the combined entity's potential.

Leadership Continuity and Future Prospects

The existing management team of TruGolf will continue to steer the company, ensuring consistency in its vision and operations. The CEO of TruGolf lauded this development as instrumental in bolstering the company's growth trajectory. He also expressed gratitude towards the DMAQ team for their unwavering support throughout the transaction process.

DMAQ's Support for TruGolf's Vision

Adding to the optimism, DMAQ's CEO also voiced his belief in TruGolf's mission to make golf more accessible through innovative indoor golf solutions. The merger's celebration will see TruGolf participating in the closing bell ceremony at the Nasdaq, signifying a new beginning for the company.

Companies on a Mission

Founded in 1983, TruGolf has been a consistent force in the golf industry, dedicated to making golf more available, approachable, and affordable via cutting-edge technology. On the other hand, DMAQ, which has now become a part of TruGolf, was a SPAC formed with the intent to undergo a business combination with one or more businesses.

While the merger paints a promising picture, the press release also contains forward-looking statements about the potential benefits. However, it also acknowledges the presence of risks and uncertainties that could potentially impact future results, keeping all stakeholders informed and cautious.