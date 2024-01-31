Tropicana Las Vegas to Make Way for Major League Baseball Stadium

The Tropicana Las Vegas, a historical gem of the city's Strip with a rich and often turbulent past, is set to bid its final adieu. In a move that marks the end of an era and the dawn of a new one, the iconic hotel and casino will close its doors permanently on April 2, 2023, a few days shy of its 67th anniversary. The closure precedes the property's demolition, making way for a $1.5 billion state-of-the-art Major League Baseball stadium for the Oakland Athletics, who are relocating to Las Vegas.

A Rich Tapestry of History

Since its grand opening in 1957, the Tropicana has been a beacon of luxury and entertainment on the Las Vegas Strip. It was once associated with reputed mobster Frank Costello, and in the 1970s, the property was part of a federal investigation into mob activity. Despite these hiccups, the Tropicana also saw many years of success and has been a launching pad for many Vegas performers, including Siegfried and Roy, Gladys Knight, and Wayne Newton. The Tropicana's famed topless show 'Folies Bergere' ran for an impressive 49 years, further cementing its position in the entertainment world.

The Closure's Impact

The closure will impact about 500 workers, most of whom are part of the Culinary Union. However, Bally's Corporation, the current owner of the Tropicana after a 2021 purchase, has announced that severance packages and opportunities to work at the new property are being offered. The closure will also impact the city's entertainers, eliminating two venues that could create significant challenges for performers. Some tribute shows are set to relocate, but complications could arise if deals fall through.

The Future Beckons

The new professional baseball stadium, with a seating capacity of 30,000, is estimated to open by 2028. It is supported by $380 million in public funding. The move of the Oakland A's to Las Vegas marks a significant shift in the city's sports landscape and promises to usher in a new era of entertainment, albeit a different kind from the Tropicana's heyday.