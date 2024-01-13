en English
Morocco

Trophée Maroc Equestre: Celebrating Moroccan Equestrian Sports and Culture

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:45 am EST
Trophée Maroc Equestre: Celebrating Moroccan Equestrian Sports and Culture

The city of Rabat sparkled with the glitz of high-level equestrian sports as the 17th edition of the ‘Trophée Maroc Equestre’ unfolded on January 6, 2023. The annual Moroccan Equestrian Sports Awards, themed ‘The Gallop of Stars, the Lights on the Track’, was not just a celebration of the best riders and horses, but a tribute to the unsung heroes of the sport—the ‘Men of the Shadows’.

Recognizing the Stars of the Track

This year’s edition of the event saw the honoring of 47 champions across 10 categories. It was a night where the crème de la crème of Moroccan equestrian sports were recognized for their skill, dedication, and contribution to the sport. The ceremony also acknowledged a slew of renowned riders and personalities from the domains of sports and culture for their efforts in promoting Moroccan equestrian sports.

A Salute to the ‘Men of the Shadows’

However, the spotlight did not just shine on the star riders and horses. In a poignant moment of the ceremony, the ‘Men of the Shadows’ in the equestrian field were paid tribute to. These are the individuals who work tirelessly behind the scenes with horses, dedicating their lives to the care and training of these magnificent creatures. Their recognition was a testament to the understanding that the success of equestrian sports is a collective effort involving multiple players beyond just the riders.

Celebrating the Cultural Significance of Moroccan Equestrian Art

The event was more than just an awards ceremony. It was a celebration of Moroccan equestrian art, particularly the traditional Tbourida— a display of horsemanship that is a significant part of Moroccan culture. The evening reaffirmed Morocco’s enthusiastic pursuit of equestrianism and its commitment to place itself in the landscape of high-level equestrian sports.

The unwavering support of King Mohammed VI and the Royal Moroccan Federation of Equestrian Sports, under the leadership of its president, Charif Moulay Abdallah Alaoui, has been instrumental in providing the necessary resources that have enabled Moroccan riders to achieve international recognition in the sport. The Trophée Maroc Equestre was not just a recognition of this continuous effort, but a pledge to carry on the legacy of excellence in Moroccan equestrian sports.

Morocco
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

