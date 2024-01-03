Tronox BSBL A-Grade Basketball Season 2024: A Packed Schedule Post-Holiday Break

The adrenaline-charged Tronox BSBL A-Grade basketball season for 2024 is set to resume post-holiday hiatus, with an action-packed schedule spanning across various categories and age brackets. The sporting excitement kicks off with the A-Grade men’s competition at the Eaton Recreation Centre, where the ambitious Aces White, currently holding the seventh position, will face off against the formidable third-placed Conquerors.

South West Sports Centre: A Hub of Scintillating Matches

Following the opening game, the South West Sports Centre is lined up to host three riveting matches. The participating teams, including the Bulls Maroon, Eaton Eagles, Aces Sky, Tornadoes Red, Bulls Gold, and Tornadoes Black, promise a day filled with intense competition and high spirits.

Women’s A-Grade: The Return of the Titans

Moving on to January 9, the women’s A-Grade teams are returning to the court with anticipated matchups. The games will feature the top-ranked Tornadoes Black going head-to-head with Aces Sky, and the Eaton Eagles squaring off against Aces Navy. The excitement is palpable as these powerhouse teams prepare to make their marks.

B-Grade Season and the Barr & Standley Bunbury Masters Carnival

Even as the A-Grade action unfolds, the B-Grade Men’s season is set to restart on January 8, followed by the B-Grade Women’s season on January 11. The games are scheduled at the Eaton Recreation Centre and the Bunbury PCYC respectively, ensuring a steady stream of basketball fervor. Adding another layer to the sporting frenzy, the Barr & Standley Bunbury Masters Carnival, now in its seventh year, is slated for January 27. The event will feature senior teams from across the South West, promising a day of mature gameplay and modified game times.

First 3X3 Competition: A New Chapter

Before the Masters Carnival, the region’s first 3X3 competition is set to take centre stage from January 16-18 at the South West Sports Centre. The competition opens up categories for boys and girls in various age groups, introducing a fresh chapter in the region’s basketball narrative. Team registrations for the 3X3 event are ongoing, and enthusiasts can find more information on the Bunbury Basketball Association’s website.