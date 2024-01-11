Triumph Motorcycles Honored with 2023 Torrens Trophy for Exceptional Contributions to Moto2

Triumph Motorcycles, the leading British motorcycle manufacturer, has been conferred with the prestigious 2023 Torrens Trophy for its significant contributions to motorcycle racing. The company’s credentials have soared as the exclusive engine supplier for the Moto2 World Championship since 2019. Triumph’s 765cc triple engine, which replaced Honda’s 600cc CBR four-cylinder, has been a game-changer, powering the entire Moto2 grid, covering over one million kilometers, and reaching nearly 190 mph.

Triumph’s Engineering Prowess

The impact of Triumph’s engineering prowess has been widely felt in the motorcycle racing world. The company’s engines have resulted in faster race times and top speeds, adding a new level of excitement to the competitions. During its tenure in Moto2, Triumph’s engines have catapulted 21 different riders to claim race victories, reflecting the superior performance and reliability of their technology.

Continued Involvement in Moto2

Triumph’s commitment to Moto2 is set to continue until at least 2029, thanks to a contract extension. This sustained involvement promises further advancements and contributions to the sport. Triumph Motorcycles, founded in 1902 and headquartered in Hinckley, Leicestershire, is the largest British motorcycle manufacturer. In 2023, the company delivered 86,653 motorcycles, amplifying its global presence.

Expansion into New Championships

In 2024, Triumph Motorcycles is poised to expand its racing portfolio by entering the motocross world championships, American Supercross, and Pro Motocross championships. This move is expected to further bolster Triumph’s standing in the motorcycle racing realm and underscore its commitment to pushing the boundaries of performance.

Torrens Trophy: A Mark of Excellence

The Torrens Trophy is a hallmark of excellence within the motorcycling community. It recognizes outstanding contributions and achievements across various categories, including riders, engineers, manufacturers, and notable personalities. Past recipients include Mike Trimby for circuit safety efforts, the Crescent Yamaha team for a World Superbike Championship sweep, and racers like Jonathan Rea MBE and Cal Crutchlow for their historical wins in their respective categories.