Triumph Motorcycles and FUCHS Silkolene Unveil Exclusive Line of Performance Lubricants

British motorcycle manufacturer Triumph Motorcycles and global lubricant specialist FUCHS Silkolene unveiled a strategic partnership on February 8, 2024, to introduce Triumph Performance Lubricants—an exclusive line of ester-based oils and maintenance products engineered explicitly for Triumph's diverse motorcycle range.

Formidable Alliance: Triumph Motorcycles and FUCHS Silkolene

The collaboration merges Triumph's century-long legacy of crafting world-class motorcycles with FUCHS Silkolene's commitment to technological innovation. Together, they have developed a comprehensive range of fully synthetic and semi-synthetic engine oils, each designed to optimize power, protection, and reliability for various riding conditions.

As of Spring 2024, every new Triumph motorcycle will roll off the production line pre-filled with these premium lubricants—a testament to their confidence in the product's performance.

Racing Ahead: Triumph's Off-Road Motocross Ambitions

The partnership extends beyond the showroom floor, as the Triumph Performance Lubricants will serve as the title sponsor for Triumph's off-road motocross factory racing programs starting in 2024. This affiliation underscores the lubricants' ability to withstand the rigors of competitive racing while maintaining superior performance.

Triumph CEO Nick Bloor expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "This partnership will significantly contribute to our 'Total Care' customer service initiative, providing our riders with the best possible products and experiences."

Expanding the Horizon: Maintenance and Cleaning Solutions

The Triumph Performance Lubricants line will include maintenance and cleaning products such as brake fluid, chain lubricant, and cleaners. These products will be available exclusively through official Triumph dealerships, ensuring customers receive genuine, high-quality products that meet Triumph's stringent performance standards.

FUCHS CEO Stefan Fuchs highlighted the significance of the partnership, saying, "We're proud to collaborate with Triumph and provide riders with cutting-edge lubrication technology. The Triumph Performance Lubricants range showcases our commitment to continuous product development and innovation."

The Triumph Performance Lubricants will initially be available in the UK, Europe, and North America, with potential expansion into other markets as the partnership evolves.

As the world of motorcycling continues to shift and evolve, the union of Triumph Motorcycles and FUCHS Silkolene promises to reshape the landscape of performance lubricants, delivering unparalleled power, protection, and reliability to riders across the globe.

This collaboration not only signifies a new chapter in the history of both companies but also serves as a testament to the relentless pursuit of excellence that drives them forward.

The stage is now set for an exhilarating ride into the future, with Triumph Performance Lubricants poised to redefine the boundaries of performance and reliability in the motorcycle industry.