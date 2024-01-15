Triumph Debuts TF 250-X Motocross Bike: A Blend of Power and Elegance

In 2023, British motorcycle manufacturer Triumph made waves in the highly competitive motocross industry with the launch of its latest beast, the Triumph TF 250-X. Engineered with a power-to-weight ratio leading its class and a comprehensive specification package, this new entrant into the motocross arena aims to dominate.

A Partnership Forged in Racing

The Triumph TF 250-X is not just another product off the assembly line but a culmination of a partnership with renowned racing champions Ricky Carmichael and Ivan Cervantes. This alliance has resulted in a motorcycle that comes with a lightweight engine, an aluminum chassis, and top-tier components right from the outset.

Performance and Specifications

At the heart of the Triumph TF 250-X is a 250cc four-stroke single-cylinder engine. Although the actual power output remains undisclosed, the engine is paired with a Dell’Orto carburetor and a five-speed transmission, promising impressive performance. The suspension system is a blend of a 48 mm KYB adjustable Coil Spring Fork with 310 mm of travel at the front and an adjustable KYB shock absorber at the back, ensuring excellent handling.

Superior Braking and Classic Aesthetics

Braking power for the Triumph TF 250-X is supplied by Brembo, featuring dual 260 mm discs with 24 mm piston calipers at the front and a 220 mm disc with a 26 mm piston caliper at the rear. Aesthetically, this bike scores high with a high-mounted front fender, a single seat, an under-seat exhaust silencer, and wire-spoke wheels with off-road tires. The Triumph TF 250-X is now available on the market with a starting MSRP of $12,380.