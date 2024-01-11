en English
NBA

Tristan Thompson Ejected from 2024 NBA Paris Game Following Hostile Act

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:37 pm EST
Tristan Thompson Ejected from 2024 NBA Paris Game Following Hostile Act

Tristan Thompson, veteran player for the Cleveland Cavaliers, found himself ejected from the 2024 NBA Paris Game following a flagrant two foul against Brooklyn Nets center, Nic Claxton. The incident occurred during the fourth quarter and resulted in the benches of both teams clearing in response to the escalating tension on the court.

Conflict Escalates on Court

The conflict between Thompson and Claxton originated when the two players were competing for a rebound, becoming entangled and subsequently receiving a double foul. The tension was escalated further when Claxton, following an alley-oop dunk, flexed his muscles in a taunting gesture towards Thompson.

Thompson’s Hostile Act

In retaliation, Thompson shouldered Claxton, an act that was later reviewed and deemed a ‘hostile act’ by officials, resulting in his ejection from the game. Claxton, on the other hand, received a technical foul for his taunting behavior.

A History of Ejections

This ejection marks the fourth of Thompson’s 12-year NBA career, a tally that includes two instances from the 2018 NBA Finals and a fine for profanity against a game official in 2022. Despite Thompson’s ejection, the Cavaliers managed a victory against the Nets with a final score of 111-102, thanks to Donovan Mitchell’s season-high 45 points.

NBA
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

