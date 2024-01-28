Triple H Enthusiastic About The Rock Joining TKO Board: A New Era for WWE

WWE's Royal Rumble 2024 post-show media scrum brought an exciting revelation. Triple H, WWE's Chief Content Officer, highlighted the exciting transformation of TKO Group Holdings' Board of Directors. The addition of a new figurehead, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, known for his charisma, branding expertise, and understanding of WWE, is set to bring a fresh perspective to the board.

The Rock's Entry into TKO's Boardroom

TKO Group Holdings Inc., the sports and entertainment giant that encompasses both WWE and UFC, welcomed The Rock to its Board of Directors. This appointment marks Johnson's first venture into the boardroom of a publicly traded company. The Rock's induction reflects TKO's commitment to driving long-term value and robust performance for its shareholders through strategic growth initiatives across UFC and WWE.

TKO and WWE: Stepping Into a New Era

Apart from The Rock, Brad Keywell, co-founder of Groupon, also found a place on the board, increasing its size from 11 to 13 members. A partnership with Netflix was also announced, making it the exclusive home for 'WWE Raw' from January 2025. As part of the deal, The Rock will receive $30 million in stock awards and gain complete ownership of his stage name. This move signifies a new era for TKO and WWE, promising exciting prospects for the future.

Triple H's Take on The Rock's Involvement

Triple H expressed his enthusiasm about The Rock joining the board. He commended him for being a box office star, stressing the value that The Rock brings to the board with his branding and marketing prowess. The shared understanding and language of the WWE product between Triple H and The Rock was also pointed out, enabling efficient discussions and development of the product. Triple H sees this as a blessing, anticipating the growth and improvement that The Rock's involvement will bring to WWE.