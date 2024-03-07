Triple Group 1 Winner Duais Ends Racing Career Abruptly Due to Injury, Shakes Up All Star Mile Lineup

Following a significant development in the horse racing world, Duais, celebrated for winning three Group 1 titles, has been retired unexpectedly. This decision came swiftly after her team secured a coveted spot in the All Star Mile, marking a sudden end to an illustrious career. Trainer Ed Cummings and the ownership group made this difficult decision following the discovery of an injury in Duais' off-fore leg, casting a shadow over the upcoming March 16 race.

Unexpected Turn of Events

On a routine check-up, the champion mare Duais showed signs of swelling in her leg, prompting immediate medical scans. The results revealed a concerning injury to her medial suspensory branch, leading to a tough consultation among her connections. The collective decision to retire her not only underscores the unpredictable nature of horse racing but also prioritizes the well-being of the horse above competitive ambitions. This move has left Racing Victoria in a bind, now tasked with filling another slot in the All Star Mile, offering seven wildcards to hopeful contenders.

Duais' Legacy and Impact

Duais exits the racing scene with a remarkable legacy, boasting over $4 million in prize money and a series of unforgettable victories. The team behind her, comprising staff, jockeys, veterinarians, and more, has been pivotal in her success. While expressing gratitude to all who played a part in her journey, the stable also reflected on Duais' exceptional qualities on the track. Her brilliance, determination, and toughness were celebrated, alongside memorable performances that have left an indelible mark on the hearts of many.

Looking to the Future

Despite the premature end to Duais' racing career, her team remains optimistic about the future. Acknowledging that there will never be another like Duais, they are hopeful about discovering and nurturing new talent. The racing community, while mourning the loss of a star, anticipates the emergence of future champions inspired by Duais' legacy. As the All Star Mile approaches, the racing world watches eagerly to see who will rise to the occasion, filling the void left by a true champion.